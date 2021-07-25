Only concerted efforts, not bickering, will liberate tea growers

Tea is Kenya’s most valuable export crop, contributing around four per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 26 per cent of its export earnings.

Nationally, small-scale growers under the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) account for 60 per cent of the tea production, the rest being multinationals and other large-scale farmers.

Rift Valley region and parts of central Kenya are the top tea-growing areas, both in large and small-scale production. As a matter of fact, Bomet County, in Rift Valley, produces more than 350,000 tonnes of black tea annually, generating close to Sh9 billion.

With this picture in mind, I take cognisance of the fact that tea is an emotive issue for Bomet residents. It’s evident that while tea has contributed significantly to the economy, tea farmers still struggle to eke out a living from the crop because of poor earnings.

This is not only a matter of great concern to the tea growers in Bomet but also a reflection of the views of farmers in other tea growing areas in the country: They are, in my view, the aggrieved party, whose concerns need to be foremost in the national discourse.

The overall performance of the tea sector and the earnings by the farmers is informed by a number of factors, including the prices realised at the Mombasa Tea Auction. Central to addressing the low prices at the auction is finding and opening new markets for our tea.

Build new partnerships

On the same note, the current reforms, such as the recently amended Tea Act, established with the hope of bringing sanity into the deteriorating sector, have further stifled farmers’ fortunes.

As a county government, our core business is to create a conducive environment for everyone to find a favourable market for their produce or operate in a liberalised economy for the benefit of all — be it private tea factories or those owned by cooperative societies or even managed by KTDA.

It is for this reason that we seek to build new partnerships to open up markets — including direct ones — for our farmers to give them a chance to market their tea. As a result, we have made notable progress with Iran, having flagged off 84 tonnes of Bomet tea to the Middle East country. I will personally accompany our farmers’ representatives to Iran to witness its reception soon.

The remarks by the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya dismissing our efforts to export tea directly to Iran is unfounded and ill-informed. We are aware that there are international and US trade sanctions imposed on Tehran. Despite this, there are guidelines that provide the rules and processes under which trade can be done.

Within this framework, the world’s economic powerhouses, including Kenya, continue to trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Issues affecting tea sub-sector

According to the latest data from the World Integrated Trade Solution (Wits) developed by the World Bank, in close collaboration with United Nations Conference on Trade and Development,

International Trade Centre, United Nations Statistical Division, and the World Trade Organization, in 2019, Kenya exported about $20.8 million worth of goods to Iran.

Likewise, over the same period, the US — a key actor in the sanctions against Tehran — exported goods worth $73 million to Iran.

Kenya and Iran have a long diplomatic relationship that is geared towards boosting economic livelihoods not only through agriculture, but also in such areas as technology, exchange programmes and tourism.

Nevertheless, I appeal to well-wishers and like-minded individuals to walk with us in seeking favourable markets for our farmers’ produce — for it’s our prerogative as leaders to use the opportunity that the electorate has entrusted on us, because, when the time comes, they will rate our scorecards.

I want to challenge the Ministry of Agriculture to rise to the occasion, review the real issues affecting the tea sub-sector as well as the punitive trade regulations to save the sector from the prevailing woes. Let us all join hands and support one another in our quest for transformational leadership.