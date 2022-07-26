Ongoing hiring of more teachers is welcome

With the Jubilee era soon coming to an end, some of us really appreciate what we are seeing here and there. A good example can be seen in the education sector.

This is after it came out that the unemployment crisis in the country has reared its head in that sector.

Indeed, over 356,000 jobless trained teachers have been putting in applications for merely 14,000 jobs advertised by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)!

As can be expected, this sets the stage for a stiff recruitment drive that will also leave hundreds of thousands of teachers dejected by failure to secure jobs.

We have also been reminded that according to a TSC roadmap for recruitment, the online application process closed on July 7 after which the names of the shortlisted candidates will be published on the TSC website.

Selection process

Despite these challenges, we are happy that the TSC intends to complete the selection process and handle the complaints before the successful candidates report to schools on September 1.

Unlike before, post-primary teaching vacancies attracted the highest number of applicants with 219,311 teachers expressing interest in the 4,000 new vacancies available.

It also came out that out of the advertised 1,000 new vacancies for primary school teachers, TSC received 136,833 applications.

It will be those shortlisted candidates who will be recruited at the county level before being posted to their respective schools.

Some of us in the education sector also appreciate the fact that the TSC has advertised 8,230 vacancies to replace teachers who have left the service through natural attrition.

We should also bear in mind that through affirmative action, TSC advertised for some positions specifically targeting Mandera, Garissa and Wajir counties which are heavily understaffed.

This is due to teachers from other regions shunning deployment in the region due to insecurity.