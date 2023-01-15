Ongoing atrocities in Iran a tragedy for entire world

Dear Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya. Your Excellency, I appeal to the Government of Kenya to take immediate diplomatic and administrative action against the Islamic Republic of Iran for its inhumane response to the peaceful protests following the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini by the Islamic Irshad Patrol, the “morality police”, last September 16.

December 24 marked the 100th day of protests and the regime has carried out numerous human rights violations against Iranians, including the use of lethal and excessive force against protesters, journalists and children.

At the time of writing, the Iran Human Rights Organisation reported at least 469 murders, including 63 children, the youngest of whom was nine. His name was Kian Pirfalak.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that by December 20, at least 18,457 protesters, including 652 students, had been arrested. Witness accounts by healthcare providers say Tehran now aims for women’s faces, breasts and genitals; a students’ union reported mass food poisoning of 1,200 students with symptoms ranging from nausea to severe headache and body pain on the eve of an anti-government protest; family statements claim prisoners are subjected to intense torture, rape, denial of medical attention, forced confessions and trumped-up trials that result in the death penalty.

Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23, have been publicly hanged, the latter on December 12 from a construction crane. Despite the UN’s expulsion of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, calls for investigation and sanctions by several Western countries, too few international initiatives have been seen or felt.

Mohammad Moradi died by suicide on December 27 in France. In a video he posted on Instagram, he said: “I decided to commit suicide in the Rhone River. It is a challenge, to show that we, Iranian people, are very tired of this situation.” It was an act of extreme desperation and a cry for help to the global community.

Kenya recently concluded its presidency of the UN Security Council with undeniable success and is heavily involved in efforts to resolve security crises in East Africa, notably the armed conflicts in eastern Congo. Coupled with the country’s clear stance on individual liberties in its Constitution and pledge to the UN Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals, the 16th of which undertakes to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development…”, it is clear that Kenya reserves no space or leniency for unjust government action towards peaceful protests.

Your Excellency, I implore your government to take a clear stance against the Iranian regime and support our brave brothers and sisters tirelessly fighting for their freedom. Immediate diplomatic and administrative action should be taken, such as the cessation of exports and trade, expulsion of Iranian officials, withdrawal of Kenya’s Ambassador to Iran and public denouncement of the atrocities.

As global citizens, it is our duty to ensure the fundamental rights of all are observed and respected for peace to prevail. The actions of President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadati, aka Ebrahim Raisi, and his government are a grave danger to democracy.

Respectfully, Uwase Golooba-Mutebi.