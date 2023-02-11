On tax matters, the rich and the powerful have always cut corners

The debate on tax evasion by the rich and the powerful in Kenya has been going on for a while.

Unfortunately, tax evasion by the rich and the powerful, the economic and political elite of society, is a global problem that continues to attract the attention of governments across the world.

But the rich and the powerful also capture governments everywhere. They dominate all policy and decision-making spaces to make decisions that favour themselves. They are selfish.

In some countries, the rich and the powerful lobby lawmakers to develop pieces of legislation that allow them to make profits and be exempt from paying the required taxes.

It is ironic that the rich and the powerful — the elite — benefit most from the public goods that governments provide using tax revenue.

Governments use tax revenue to support the provision of public goods such as security, basic services and expenditure for sustaining the administration of public services in general. The rich and the powerful benefit from these services the most. But they turn to tax evasion across the globe.

Tax havens where they keep their money are not places for ordinary citizens. Tax havens are what they are because the rich run there to hide the money they make in their home countries and elsewhere.

In countries where taxation lacks effective accountability measures, tax exemptions or even tax breaks are extended to the rich and the powerful on a regular basis. And because they have the financial ability to influence lobby groups, the practice does not stop. Laws are made to favour them.

Trade liberalisation policies continue to be exploited by the economic and political elite in this regard. For instance, there is a time in Tanzania when the rich and the powerful from the Gulf states would invest in the service sector on incentives such as tax breaks and exemptions.

After the lapse of the time period, they would shift to a different investment. They would simply begin another cycle of ‘cheating’.

All this happened because they were in bed with politically powerful families, including in the highest seat of government. And I doubt whether this is a story of Tanzania only. From the media reports in the recent past, it is apparent that the rich and the powerful in Kenya decide what to pay and what not to pay.

They decide when and how much to pay. They just decide what to do about taxes. But this is not news at all. There is no single regime where the rich and the powerful have not had their way on matters of tax and plunder of public resources.

Universal problem

Tax evasion by the rich and the powerful is a universal problem and has persisted throughout history. It persists because the elite are in control of policy spaces. Ordinary citizens are not in those places and, therefore, they pay their tax dues without hesitation.

The rich and the powerful are the most unjust individuals one can find anywhere. They are also the politicians of the day. In fact, more than 2,500 years ago, Plato the Greek Philosopher identified tax evasion by the powerful as a problem.

In some of his writings, he stated that the ‘just men will pay more and the unjust men pay less for the same amount of income’.

Plato was talking about the society of his time. The unjust were always known. These were not the philosopher kings; these were people who pretended to be just when they were not.

In the Roman Empire, the administrators had an interesting approach to identifying those evading taxes.

They would give citizens incentives for whistle-blowing to disclose those who evaded tax. Today in Venice, one of the most popular tourist destinations is the ‘Ducal Palace of Venice’, where there is a stone with a hole in it through which ‘whistle blowers’ informed the authorities about who were evading tax, or perpetrating fraud.

This is the modern-day version of ‘tax fraud hotlines’, which many tax administrations have adopted around the world. In some administrations, whistleblowers get a percentage of the tax recovered as an incentive.

Taxation is important in any society because it is the main source of resources that governments require to provide public services. Revenue generated from taxes finances development, including the provision of basic services whose access is not denied to anyone.

In fact, public goods, by their nature, cannot be denied anyone because there is no way you can discriminate against anyone.

Roads, schools, hospitals and the provision of security are important public goods that are supported by taxes. Without taxes, governments would lack the capacity to provide these services.

Across the world, governments that have high tax revenue as a percentage of GDP have several things in common.

One, they are generally accountable for the way they use public funds. Wastage of public resources is publicly questioned. Governments lose elections simply because of high spending on things that the public does not approve of.

Two, tax authorities are viewed as legitimate bodies. Citizens have trust in them. The tax authorities have a track record of collecting what is due without favouring any individual or individuals.

Without favour

The laws — whether passed through lobbying by the powerful or not — are applied without favour. What would happen if one failed to pay tax or if one filed a complaint regarding tax is predictable; the law takes its course.

Three, public resources are utilised in a responsible manner and in line with what citizens have demanded or prefer to be done. Because taxes are collected from everyone, the rich and the powerful cannot be favoured in the delivery of public services.

The government cannot decide to favour someone with a tarmacked road. The government cannot wake up and decide to tarmac a road leading to someone’s home because the funds that would do so are collectively owned.

Kenya reveals a different type of society. The rich and the powerful always want to avoid taxes even when they are the beneficiaries of public goods.

They have individual security provided at the expense of the taxpayers, but they prefer to hide what they should pay. In the 1990s, tax exemption for many items in favour of the rich and the powerful was an everyday practice in the National Treasury.

They would get exemptions from tax on imported mineral water. Perfumes. Cooking oil. That was the story of the 1990s. How much of this has changed is a story for another day.

All one can say is that given the way the rich and the powerful behave with their riches and profits, it is possible that half of the tax that should be collected remains uncollected.

Much more tax would be collected if it were not for evasion, exemptions and corruption by the rich and the powerful.

‘Underworld economy’

But even more disturbing is the growth of the ‘underworld economy’ in which the rich and the powerful are involved.

The use of porous borders to import goods into the country without payment of required taxes has been a persistent problem since the ‘Chepkube’ days in Bungoma, western Kenya, where the coffee from Uganda would get into Kenya for export and so on. Trade in rice, maize, sugar and many other products is part of this underworld economy.

The problem this has had on the economy is obvious. The National Treasury has already conceded that we have inadequate funds to ‘buy’ the items in our ‘shopping basket’.

And as one would do at the market, we must pick only the essential items and pay what the money we have can afford. It is the rich and powerful who have brought us to this level by lobbying for poor policy choices because they favour their self-interests.

They have continued to stifle devolution, which would have worked for everyone. If devolution worked, then we would have better growth in all counties and increased revenue for use by all.