On Singapore, Kenya housing, there really is no comparison

In the recent past, I have heard government officials, led by President William Ruto, comparing Kenya with Singapore as regards the controversial housing fund and its related levy.

While both countries may have developed similar programmes, it would be unfair to directly compare our nascent housing sector with the Asian country’s well-established system. Here is why.

The two economic landscapes are different. Kenya and Singapore have different economic landscapes. Singapore is a highly developed country with a well-functioning economy while Kenya is still a developing nation with many challenges—such as high poverty rates, inequality and inadequate infrastructure. The economic circumstances limit Kenya in its quest to a unique housing levy sector.

They have different political systems. Singapore is a city-state that has a strong central government with well-established policies and institutions. On the other hand, Kenya is a federal state with a relatively weaker government system. That means implementing housing levy policies in Kenya can be more challenging than it is in Singapore.

Lee Kuan Yew selected top leaders and managers and strictly emphasised meritocracy, talent, leadership development and zero tolerance for corruption. In Kenya, it’s the opposite: Corruption and political expediency seem to be the core considerations.

Different problems

The countries have different housing problems. While both face housing challenges, the nature and severity of the problems are different. Singapore has successfully tackled its housing crisis by building public housing estates, heavily subsidising mortgages for the citizens and heavily regulating the private housing sector.

But Kenya’s housing market is characterised by inadequate affordable housing, high informal settlement rate and weak property rights. Furthermore, the Ruto administration has done away with subsidies, making it impossible to achieve what Singapore has achieved.

Kenya has limited resources to fund housing development projects of the stature being proposed. The government must allocate money to other critical sectors—such as healthcare, education, infrastructure development and security. That means it may have to take a different approach to the housing levy, including heavenly subsidising the sector.

Lastly, while it is essential for Kenya to learn from Singapore’s housing programme, it would be unfair to compare the two directly. Kenya needs to develop a housing levy system that takes into account its unique socioeconomic and political circumstances to address its specific settlement challenges.