On rising debt, we must choose to swim out or drown

It’s high noon for political rhetoric. The lead camps are engaged in a duel, each fighting to outsmart the other. Blame games, characteristic of sibling rivalry, are the order of the day.

The issue of the spiralling public debt has taken centre stage. Whereas one faction pledges to curb the borrowing spree, without necessarily addressing how the current one will be serviced, the other seems to be defending the runaway debt, without admitting misappropriation of some of the borrowed funds. We must agree that some scoundrels dipped their hands in the cookie jar.

We hear that the national loan is around Sh8 trillion, a few billions shy of the Sh9 trillion debt ceiling. This tells us that we may not be able to borrow more, however we wish, hence, the debate on further borrowing is defeatist. Undoubtedly, we are in the deep end where we must choose either to swim out or drown.

For every Sh100 that the taxman collects, Sh70 caters for debt repayment. This unsustainable situation is what requires attention. Just how can we make do with the Sh30 that remains?

The good news is that an increase in tax collection will lower this 70:30 ratio. Even so, such an increase must be clearly thought out. Further, not every vote head deserves a place on the balance sheet.

Greed and foolishness

The Kenya Revenue Authority ought to devise ways of collecting more taxes, and doing so fairly. Tax cheats, who often collude with some rogue KRA staff, must be vanquished. Further, more taxpayers – predominantly from the untapped private and informal sector – must be brought on board. It’s immoral to keep on raising taxation rates for the same group of individuals, ostensibly those in formal employment, and later claiming to have met self-imposed targets.

Those aspiring to take over leadership must also explain how they intend to maximise returns on and properly use the little that is left after payment of debts. Every government department has those sectors which, upon injection of capital, bear high returns for the greatest majority.

Similarly, there are those expenditures that make nonsense of cents. I can’t understand the logic in spending Sh100 million to build a residence for the governor or the speaker of a county assembly.

Such misappropriations only expose our greed and foolishness. Currently, the IEBC is decrying a low budget when they are known to spend part of their allocation on trivialities such as overpriced branded caps, t-shirts, bags, and high gloss printouts. Can’t simple branded reflective jackets serve as identity? Is government in the business of marketing their services?

Let’s hear less on the cons of current debt, but more on how to handle it. Of course we shall continue to borrow once the debt reduces. The government must exercise cautious spending so that it doesn’t fail to honour its obligations.