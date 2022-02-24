On rising debt, we must choose to swim out or drown

Debt

The issue of the spiralling public debt has taken centre stage.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • We hear that the national loan is around Sh8 trillion, a few billions shy of the Sh9 trillion debt ceiling.
  • This tells us that we may not be able to borrow more, however we wish.

It’s high noon for political rhetoric. The lead camps are engaged in a duel, each fighting to outsmart the other. Blame games, characteristic of sibling rivalry, are the order of the day.

