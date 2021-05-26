On Kenya Meat Commission, let the law serve the people

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially commissioned the refurbished Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), pun intended, factory in Athi River, Machakos County. This move has, however, elicited a totally different debate.

Coming on the day new Chief Justice Martha Koome was taking over the instruments of power, reports of the President’s event focused on what was termed “defiance and disregard for court orders” by the Executive. There is a history that we need to revisit.

Last year, President Kenyatta issued an Executive Order transferring the KMC from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defence. The KMC was sinking in debts.

The government-owned meat processor was operating below capacity and was grappling with an unreliable supply of raw material and an ageing plant, which had slowed down its operations. The Athi River-based plant was slaughtering 200 cattle per week, despite having the capacity to process the same number of animals per day.

Payments

Some months later, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i would announce that the KMC had cleared the bulk of its debts. Just a couple of months after the take-over by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the loss-making firm had also increased the number of livestock supplied by nearly 30 per cent and other suppliers motivated by faster payments for deliveries. The farmers had received their dues worth Sh250 million while suppliers received Sh150 million.

Then the Law Society of Kenya went to court seeking to reverse the KMC transfer.

In their petition, LSK argued that “the Executive order has major effects since it would transfer associated budgets for the next schedule's supplementary budget to the Ministry of Defence.

It is also perceived that the order contains portfolio responsibilities and changes made in the structure of KMC and that of the Ministry of Defence.” Nothing to do with the farmer, the employee nor the economy.

And on February 15 this year, Justice Anthony Mrima ordered the Ministry of Agriculture and the Attorney-General to regularise the KMC transfer to the military citing violation of Article 10 of the Constitution for lack of public participation.

It is this legal hitch of “regularising” the transfer that is generating all the heat.

That there is wanton sleaze and inefficiency in Kenya’s public sector. It is so deep rooted that changing it from within is a near impossible venture.

I guess it is on this realisation that the President has lately been attempting to salvage what is redeemable from the corrupt public officers. The President has been shifting some otherwise civilian responsibilities to the military with impressive results.

Tired with confusion and impunity in Nairobi County, the President formed the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) and appointed Maj Gen Mohamed Badi to head it. At that time the city had sunk in garbage, public transport was chaotic and water cost a fortune in the city slums. Today, the situation has improved.

In 2014, the President nominated Major General Philip Wachira Kameru as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service and made the President’s chief adviser on national security sitting in the National Security Advisory Committee and the National Security Council.

At that time, the country was experiencing one of the highest levels of insecurity with terrorists having a field day and striking at will. Today, the country is one of the most secure in the region.

There are more examples of what critics refer to as “militarisation” of the civil service but all point to a higher level of efficiency and commitment by our military.

In the case of the KMC, let the law be made to serve the people. The benefits of the KDF take-over outweigh the risks of the legal technicalities.