On food security, Ruto and allies should try some basic honesty

Deputy President William Ruto is a proud Kenyan who has served as the nation’s second in command for the past 10 years. As he would hope, that Kenyans forget, he had all the mandate to perform his duties diligently and help to steer the government in the right direction to improve the lives of all Kenyans.

Besides being the principal assistant to the President — a role he abscorded by starting off early campaigns immediately he and President Uhuru Kenyatta were re-elected in 2017 — he had his share of government positions to fill. He appointed officials to government ministries and parastatals.

To cement his legacy and fast-track achievement of the Kenya Vision 2030, the Kenyatta administration came up with priority areas of focus, the ‘Big Four Agenda’: Universal health coverage; manufacturing and job creation; food security; and affordable housing.

The agriculture docket is principally charged with shepherding the goal to make the country food-secure. Since the Jubilee government took the reigns in 2013, it was in the DP’s share of the government — until 2020, when President Kenyatta took control of the docket in a bid to restore sanity in the ministry and fast-track government projects.

For seven years then, Dr Ruto, through his appointees, ran the ministry and associated parastatals such as the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). The food situation is a result of the ministry’s performed over the years. Contrary to the promised performance, the ministry was a big let-down. Notable massive project failures and mega corruption scandals were synonymous with it.

One strategy to achieve food security was to put more land under irrigation to supplement rain-fed agriculture and, as a result, increase food production to make the country not only food-sufficient but also have surplus.

In this endeavour, the Galana Kulalu project was the flagship project. Under it, a million acres were to be put under irrigation — half of them under maize, 200,000 acres under sugarcane, 150,000 acres beef and game and 50,000 acres horticulture, orchard and dairy farming. But it was a spectacular failure.

Agricultural programmes

Corruption scandals are the main scourge that has, for years, hampered agricultural programmes — like the maize scandal that rocked NCPB in mid 2018. A few greedy individuals would import maize from Uganda and sell it to NCPB with the connivance of corrupt officials at the board, who rejected local produce or bought it from the farmers at extremely low prices.

This matter landed then-CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, a Ruto ally, in trouble with President Kenyatta, who openly reprimanded him at a public rally. The President ordered Kiunjuri to pay farmers immediately.

Annexed to the maize scandal is the expose that fertliliser imported under the subsidy programme was repackaged by unscrupulous traders and sold in the open market at exorbitant prices. Instead of Sh1,500 per bag, the fertiliser was sold at up to Sh3,500.

These acts of shameless greed and impunity hugely sabotaged the flagship projects and strategies aimed at ensuring enough agricultural production that would have contained food prices and tamed the cost of living.

The DP is on record advising maize farmers in his native Rift Valley food basket to reduce their focus on maize, the national staple, and grow other crops, such as avocado. Consequently, maize farming took a dip, to the common mwananchi’s detriment.

That would lead to a countrywide maize shortage, allowing some few traders to import the grain and sell to NCPB. With Kenya importing food such as maize, how can the national situation be alienated from the global high cost of living?

For years, Dr Ruto appointed his loyalists to the Agriculture ministry and associated parastatals and the mismanagement and corruption witnessed there put the country in a bad position. Since President Kenyatta took the ministry from Ruto’s control in 2019, it has undergone successful reforms aimed at remedying the hitherto dire situation.

The latest remedial action is the distribution of subsidised fertiliser to farmers ahead of the planting season. Ruto knows he cannot milk political credit from that; however, he should show love for the nation and stop castigating a good undertaking in an attempt at rubbishing his political opponents.