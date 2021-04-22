On CBC, let us get it right

DEB Karatina Primary School

A Grade Four pupil do mathematics practical during the national assessment at DEB Karatina Primary School in Nyeri County on March 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • Competencies and knowledge (content) are complementary.
  • Knowledge can subsist independently; but competencies must be built upon some knowledge.

Scrutiny of the conversation around the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) reveals misrepresentation of facts. The most canvassed is that it aims to depart from the long-held position of knowledge-based curriculum to that of competencies.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  2. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

  3. Gitau Warigi: Staged photo-ops and ‘goat diplomacy’

  4. Kivutha Kibwana: BBI conundrum raises serious questions on our sovereignty

  5. Gerry Loughran: Important local elections are due, but how many will bother to vote?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.