On CBC, did we bite more than we could chew?

Men at some time are masters of their own fates: The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings.” These lines, by Cassius in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, remind us of our duty to take control of our destiny.

The 8-4-4 system of education and the incoming 2-6-6-3 Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) share adverse times of birth—economically speaking. The former was rolled out in 1985 to arrest runaway unemployment among the 7-4-2-3 products.

Then, the Bretton Woods institutions had introduced Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) and government had to cut expenditure amidst shrinking funds. At the same time, the government had adopted a recommendation by the 1981 Mackay Commission that parents share education costs.

The new system, keen on technical education, scientific orientation and practical knowledge, obviously demanded huge funding. Breaking ranks with 7-4-2-3, then described as rather academic and elitist, 8-4-4 called for intensive resources in form of workshops, laboratories and learning materials. Also, specialised teachers for subjects like power mechanics, woodwork, metalwork, art and design and building and construction, were to be developed.

But 8-4-4 could not be implemented, creating a rift between policy and action. Needless to say, many children dropped out of school owing to many costs — development fees, sports and games activity fees, security/watchmen fees, examination fees and whatnot.

Centres for vocational education and training, popularly known as village polytechnics, remained just that: Village institutions. But as always, we feigned ignorance of what ailed us, resorting to countless commissions of inquiries and doing little or nothing about their recommendations.

Same hardships

Fast-forward, and CBC was born. Same economic hardships. A huge national debt, corruption, political instability arising from election violence, austerity measures dictated by IMF and the World Bank and, now, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are all signs that the nascent system may not be nourished well, given its competition for funds with mega projects such as housing, roads and universal health coverage, and much more, the many parastatals that are crying for resuscitation.

Two extra classes at secondary school means more classrooms and desks, while those in primary schools remain idle; and more teachers at secondary school (half of what there are, upon the second admission), yet most primary school teachers, even degree holders, have no C+ grades as required by the Teachers Service Commission. Promoting them would require more funds, just as hiring new ones.

More troubling, teachers for Junior Secondary School haven’t been trained and this year’s academic calendar is packed with a crash teaching programme, five national examinations, Teacher Professional Development training... And there is a general election. Whereas we seem fated, how a man masters his fate, says Wilhelm von Humboldt, is more important than what his fate is.