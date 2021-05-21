Olympics is big, but safety first

To cancel or let the Olympics continue in July as scheduled? That has been the big question in many quarters over the past few months.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and his attendants are adamant that the Summer Games must go on in Tokyo, Japan, despite resistance from various stakeholders and concerns raised over health security.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe admits there are serious concerns and says: “The challenges are big. I don’t believe any Olympic Games has been delivered under more difficult circumstances. These games have an overlay of complexity that is beyond most comprehension.”

Olympics, like all other sporting events, suffered a big blow when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe. It was postponed by a year, but still, concerns linger, even as the world opens up and eases Covid-19 restrictions.

The organisers are ready, but Japan is divided, with a huge percentage against the mega-sporting event going ahead, as it poses a major health risk.

Surge in Covid-19 infections

With just about 10 weeks left before the event kick-offs, Japan is battling a new surge in Covid-19 infections. Cancellation of the event might be costly — it is late, and the revenue loss will be huge.

This is also an event that almost all athletes look forward to, being one of the biggest stages to showcase their might over competitors and lift their nations over others by bagging medals.

Cancelling the games at this time will be a big setback to them, but should the games be allowed to go on at the expense of their health?

The athletes, media stakeholders, sponsors and organisers need to consider health over the need to run the excitement and profits from the Olympics.

We can always hold the games in future. Let us all keep safe.