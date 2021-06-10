Olivia Chebet: Uhuru should safeguard the Constitution by doing what is right  

English poet John Lydgate is best remembered for a powerful quote that remains relevant today as it was in his lifetime between 1370 and 1450.

“You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time,” said Lydgate, who was one of the most prolific, versatile writers of the Middle Ages.

If you find it hard to get a perfect example as to how this quote is applicable in today’s society, you need to look no further than the mixed public reactions to recent developments touching on Kenya’s Judiciary.

Kenyans have since 2017 lamented the strained relations between the Judiciary and Executive arms of government, calling on the leaders of these two institutions to make peace with each other for the common good.

Many citizens have over the past two also years implored President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the 40 judges who were nominated for promotion by the JSC in 2019.

Corruption

Even more importantly, there have been relentless calls for the government to undertake a ruthless crackdown on corruption within the judiciary in a bid to restore public trust in the crucial institution. Corruption in the corridors of justice has created a damaging perception that justice is reserved for the highest bidder.

Somehow, Uhuru has heeded the cries of Kenyans and granted them their wishes in one package, all in just under three weeks.

He played his part when he appointed Justice Martha Koome as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice on May 19, 2021. The Head of State has since that day embarked on mission to end the bad blood between the Judiciary and the Executive. CJ Koome, who has been also under pressure to prioritise repairing the sour relationship, has commendably taken the challenge and moved to restore harmony. She appears to appreciate the interdependence of the three arms of government.

Healthy relationship

The healthy relationship between the institutions has borne instant fruits, not least the appointment and swearing in of 34 judges last week. By not appointing all the judges last week, the President sought to restore public confidence in the Judiciary by cherry-picking from the list and rejecting the names of six judges.

The President has over the past two years vowed to uphold the Constitution. It would be a tragedy if the President is reduced to a mere rubber-stamp and denied the latitude to turn down appointments of individuals who may be unfit to hold certain public offices.

Interestingly, some Kenyans are now busy attacking the President for doing exactly what they were previously demanding for.

While some of the critics are known faultfinders, one would have expected them to acknowledge that the country is in better health today.

I also expected to see them make merry and toast to the fact that 15 out of the 34 judges Kenyatta appointed to the Court of Appeal are women. Most of these whiners were also mute when Justice Koome was appointed. The President should focus on doing what is right.

Didn’t the Israelites rebel against Moses, Aaron and even God despite the fact that they were being recused from bondage in Egypt and led to Canaan, the Promised Land flowing with milk and honey?

The President should safeguard the Constitution by doing what is right. He should not be weighed down by guilt for doing what he has to do for the common good.