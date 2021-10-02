Older, second-liberation leaders keen on a legacy of reforms and progress 

Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga addresses mourners during the burial of the late Margaret Mutenyo Nandalwe in Russia village, Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County on October 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Anyang’ Nyong’o

Governor

Kisumu County

What you need to know:

  • Quite often, wise old men will know exactly when to quit politics, not because of age, but because a mission has been accomplished.
  • The unfolding scramble for the presidency has no insurance against the possibility of youthful plutocratic rule.

Since the former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga announced publicly that he is standing for the presidency next year, some have cast doubt on the viability of his candidature because of his age.

