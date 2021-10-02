Older, second-liberation leaders keen on a legacy of reforms and progress 

Since the former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga announced publicly that he is standing for the presidency next year, some have cast doubt on the viability of his candidature because of his age.

When a society is ruled by old people, or political power is the preserve of the older generation – even if they do not exercise direct political power – such a system is called a gerontocracy. It is found in the Bible.

Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere wrote about gerontocracy in his justification of the one-party democracy in Africa: “The elders sit under a tree and talk until they agree.” In other words, democratic governance in the traditional African society was based on consensus-building gerontocracy, which worked well in resolving social conflicts, creating harmony and energising all social strata in pursuing the common good. Yes, it worked.

The Greeks also believed in the legitimacy of giving political leadership to old men. Plutarch of Chaeronea, a Greek philosopher and biographer who lived during the height of the Roman Empire 2,000 years ago, wrote extensively on why old men should engage in politics. At the age of 70 years, Plutarch had been involved in local politics almost all his life, and he had no intention of quitting.

Pursuit of good Addressing his friend and agemate Euphanes, he insisted that since older politicians had joined politics primarily to do good, they had a moral obligation to pursue their mission to the grave since the pursuit of good is a permanent goal.

Collapse of nationalist coalition

Quite often, wise old men like Nelson Mandela, Nyerere, Mahathir Mohammed and Raila Odinga, or even yours truly, will know exactly when to quit politics, not because of age, but because a mission has been accomplished. That is, when the baton of doing good can be handed over.

It must be noted, however, that institutional safeguards need to be in place to prevent autocracy. Good as he was as Pharaoh’s Prime Minister in biblical times, Moses had to be cautioned by his father-in-law, Jethro, to devolve power so as to be fair, sane and efficient in decision-making and allocation of scarce resources (Exodus 18:1-27).

Jomo Kenyatta’s presidency degenerated into authoritarian rule during the first five years of Kenya’s independence due to the collapse of the nationalist coalition that propelled him into power. In our case, whichever leader we elect as a president—old, young or middle aged — a democratic polity is the best.

In a recent article titled ‘Should an Old Man Engage in Politics?’ Jeffrey Beneker of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, argues that ageism has little going for it as a principle for disqualification in politics. It can as well be argued that Mahathir Mohammed, robust and in good health, served his second term as Prime Minister of Malaysia from July 2018 to March 2020 in his 90s, and proved to be a reformist and stabilising figure following entrenched kleptocracy and plutocracy.

Jeffrey Beneker says: “The greatest asset of old leaders is not the wisdom that comes with age, but the composure that comes with experience.”

Scramble for the presidency

Beneker goes on that Plutarch argued that people will sometimes “bring an old man back from his farm”, or get him out of prison as South Africans did Mandela and Kenyans Jomo Kenyatta, “and compel him to take the helm of state and stabilise the affairs of the nation”. This call to return to political leadership due to experience and wisdom – including power of speech and persuasion – rather than due to physical strength or energy, is what empowers the older leader to steer the ship of state on a stable course, contends Beneker.

The Greeks understood what speech really meant: it was philosophy and rhetoric which were university subjects on their own. The more one practised speech, the more one continued to study the art of rhetoric and the knowledge that philosophy provided. This was perfected by the old wise men in politics, particularly in the senex (senate), the parliament of old wise men.

That does not mean, however, that there are no young men or women leaders with these qualities in history. Martin Luther King, Thomas Joseph Mboya, Chris Hani, Joe and Bobbie Kennedy and Patrice Lumumba moved the world with their wisdom and philosophical discourses in their 30s. Some public figures in Kenya’s recent history fall into this category.

Unfortunately, Kenyan politics has become too commercial that vagabonds and knaves — young and old — rise to positions of so-called “representation” of the people. The unfolding scramble for the presidency has no insurance against the possibility of youthful plutocratic rule. It is only the generation of the Second Liberators which still has politics in their blood as a vocation. And this is where Raila Odinga comes in.

Finally, in old age, especially after active engagement in reform politics for decades, it is likely that Second Liberators would want to leave legacies of reform and socio-economic progress rather than a plethora of villas and farms all over Kenya, and treasures hidden abroad. I believe I speak on behalf of all my colleagues.