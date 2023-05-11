Oginde must slay graft dragon

Many Kenyans are optimistic that David Oginde, the new chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), will deliver on the high calling of his office and increase accountability in the utilisation of public funds.

It is everyone’s prayer and desire that the presence of Dr Oginde, a former bishop of Citam, at helm of the EACC will inject fresh blood in the war on graft. His predecessor was also a clergyman. ACK Archbishop Emeritus Eliud Wabukala did his term at the organisation. His record will speak for him.

But as the adage goes, “a new broom sweeps the cleanest”. I hope Dr Oginde will use a new more effective approach to rein in corrupt individuals and organisations hell-bent on perpetrating corruption.

Then-President Uhuru Kenyatta—no less—claimed that Kenya loses an average of Sh2 billion daily to corruption . But it’s still borrowing, to the point of nearly being overwhelmed by the loans.

The former primate’s key tasks include working to restore public confidence in the EACC while building on its successes in the recovery of assets, including cash, ensuring that integrity is upheld in government appointments and strengthening policies to curb widespread graft in the public sector.

Dr Oginde should design a framework that will help to heavily punish the corrupt in the public and private sectors. Go for both the big and small fish; there should be no sacred cows.

However, Parliament must give this watchdog teeth to apprehend and prosecute suspects rather than only conducting investigations.

The buck stops at Dr Oginde’s doorstep but he’s equal to the task. I hope he will deliver.



