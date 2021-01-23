Odinga’s political baggage and how he can discard it

For a long time, I have been studying ODM leader Raila Odinga. He is a man I identify with, given the suffering we underwent under the regime of President Daniel arap Moi at different times.

I believe Mr Odinga wants to do greater things that he has done previously in the political arena. However, to get there, he has to reflect on the baggage on his back. And I will urge him to discard it if he is to retain the image he cast on many Kenyans and managed to garner support from many people from different areas of the country.

First, there is an air of revolutionary fatigue around him. Thirty-nine years in the wilderness is quite some time and there are a number of people who now think Egypt may not have been a bad idea. Canaan appears like an idea too far-fetched.

It is also evident that Mr Odinga’s “historical body” is disfigured by injuries of our war for change. He was connected to the 1982 attempted coup, called for mass action that caused economic stress, among others. To some, a look at him brings to mind more national pain than beauty; more reasons to frown than to smile.

Another baggage saddling him is compromise. Mr Odinga is Africa’s top reference on studies in political compromise: 1997, 2002, 2007 and 2018 are among the examples. Compromise by its very nature creates a constituency of the betrayed. This constituency is now formidable and quite a challenge to him. Compromises have chopped off his revolutionary tongue and diluted his power to inspire following. His old speeches and current ones bring out two antagonistic personalities. Remember what he said at Moi’s funeral?

Those compromises have compelled him to attract “compromisable” technical personnel. Committed patriots are now labelled as “hardliners”. Imagine this: Hon Junet Mohamed is our Biwott, not Prof Edward Oyugi, both of whom are from Migori County.

Another milestone weighing down Mr Odinga is bourgeois politics. The pursuit for mass following has transformed him into a sanitiser for, or cleaner of “pigs”. Conservatives have ridden on his shoulders back to positive public appreciation at the expense of his own. Imagine that Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, William Ruto, and Kalonzo Musyoka have grounds to call Mr Odinga a traitor here and there.

There is also the baggage of Mau Mau mentality. Having been an institutional home of the Mau Mau agenda, he continues to suffer their curse. The British and their home guards have rushed to pull him down in the defence of their neo-colonial economic order. Remember they vowed while departing that “a Mau Mau sympathiser will never rule Kenya”?

In the same vein, his controversial losses in three elections have left him the burden of getting his followers to believe that he can still win.

Also, I think Mr Odinga’s longevity in the political scene has neutered him in a way. He has buried many of his comrades. Years have not healed him. Rather, they have multiplied his pain. On his last birthday, he cried freely as he waded through the journey of struggle in the company of his immediate and extended family. There is also some erosion of regional support for Mr Odinga due to the political decisions he has made.

At the Coast, the masses have been standing with him because of the land question and historical injustices. He has been “Baba” to them because of the hope that the ownership regime in Coast would be reworked in favour of the locals vis-a-vis the main-landers and foreign invaders. His partnership with Uhuru basically disconnects him from the Coastal body politic. I think there he has given himself the burden of reworking another idea to get people to listen to him. And in the Mt Kenya region, there is a section that has always had a soft spot for him – in Meru for instance. The foundation for the support that the Meru people have always had for him is the politics of the mountain being raised during “eating” times and it being lowered during election time. So, the Merus say, “we are not together during distribution of the cake but when it comes to fighting for regional leadership, they bond with us”. That is what has kept them allied to Raila. That perception of Mr Odinga is now fading away.

I can only hope that the BBI doesn’t break his time-tested back that often works best when there is a huge burden to bear.