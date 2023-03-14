NYS idea could end endemic graft in society

On March 8, thousands of jobless youth turned up to try their luck to fill 1,900 slots advertised by the Kenya Forest Service.

But what many may not know is that the “rightful candidates” may have been chosen a long time ago and that day was just a formality.

The police recruitment is ongoing. I don’t know what you have heard. But if you have people on the ground, please ask them about the talk in the bars, villages and at the market.

Women are struggling to get Sh350,000 for their children to join the police. Worse, more poor people are selling their property and borrowing to raise money. To the majority poor, Sh350,000 is a fortune.

Our country lost its golden opportunity to fight corruption in 2002 when Mwai Kibaki was elected as President through the Rainbow Coalition. I remember the feeling that corruption was gone with the Nyayo era. I remember the day I was in a matatu and the police stopped it for a bribe. The passengers, including me, stepped out and arrested the officer and drove him to the nearest police station.

The feeling was overwhelming; it was a dawn of a new day. Sadly, politics took over when Raila Odinga and President Kibaki differed and life continued as normal until today. Will we get there again?

Over 20 per cent of Kenya’s GDP is lost to corruption yearly. Imagine what this money could do for us! But there is micro-corruption, which is not seen and recognised as such since it is accepted and ingrained in the Kenyan way of life.

We are resigned to it and accustomed to having to pay for our rights. Don’t blame the officer when they ask for a bribe.

They bought that job and are yet to repay their ‘debt’: Their parents may have sold the family’s only prime land for them to get the job. Although not all police officers got their jobs through bribes, there is deep and accepted graft in the system.

Cost us lives

This has cost us the lives of many young police officers, who commit suicide when they get phone calls from the village reminding them about the ‘debt’. And yet they earn little.

They always say the money is going to “Mkubwa”, the boss. And many people have been conned after paying the bribe.

I understand; we need jobs for young people. And if this was the only option a parent saw, they might do anything to secure this chance, this future for their child. Hence, corruption becomes the foundation of our nation’s critical policing service.

President Ruto is on the right track to funnel National Youth Service (NYS) as a training ground for the police, military and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers. That will create a foundation of service, a pathway to jobs and help to end the vice.

But we need to do more. We need to create jobs for our youth so that they are not bought and sold. We need to hold the police accountable for graft.

We need to expand the NYS as a training ground for the disciplined forces and national community health-worker force. This is an area of much potential and one many would be eager to support.