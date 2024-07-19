Nyaga: Incentivise smart agribusinesses to create more jobs

Kenya stands at a crossroads. With high unemployment and a growing youthful population, the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate among the youth aged 15-34 stands at around 38.9 per cent.

This situation is exacerbated by a rapidly growing population and a slow rate of job creation. The youth, who form about 75 per cent of the population, bear the brunt of this crisis, with many unable to find stable and meaningful employment and lead decent, fulfilling lives.

Therefore, the need for the authorities to bolster manufacturing has never been more urgent. It is, however, agribusiness that offers the most promising path forward, given its many low-hanging fruits, including its potential to create jobs fast and promote sustainable economic growth.

Value addition can significantly increase incomes and create jobs. For instance, in the dairy sector, instead of just selling milk, farmers should be supported with the infrastructure required to produce cheese, yogurt and butter, which fetch higher prices and generate employment in processing and marketing.

With proper extension services and the right policies, Kenya can be turned into a country of plenty through smart agriculture. One of the most exciting opportunities in agribusiness is the production of biofuels. Castor oil, which is derived from the castor bean plant, has emerged as a valuable biofuel source. With the G-7's ban on the use of palm oil as a biofuel from 2030, there is a growing demand for alternative sources like castor oil. Germany, for example, has mandated that all fuel used in the country must contain at least 15 per cent biofuel, much of which is expected to come from castor oil.

And the figures involved are simply mind-boggling. Consider the example of a flight from Tel Aviv to JFK Airport in New York. To meet biofuel requirements, a significant amount of castor oil is needed.

This demand has prompted companies from other countries to establish large-scale mechanised farms in Kenya. These companies use advanced technology to extract molecules from castor oil, even producing biodegradable plastics.

Additionally, Europe's largest biofuel company, Eni from Italy, set up operations in Kenya three years ago, creating a ready market for castor oil.

Across Africa, countries are reaping the benefits of value addition in agribusiness. In Ethiopia, the coffee industry has seen a transformation through value addition. By roasting and packaging coffee locally, Ethiopia has created jobs and increased its export earnings. Similarly, in Ghana, the cocoa industry has benefited from processing cocoa beans into chocolate and other products.

One of the biggest hurdles to the growth of agribusiness in Kenya is the negative perception of agriculture. To change this attitude, we must re-frame agriculture as a modern, profitable and dignified profession.