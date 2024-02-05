Nurturing success through TVETs

As we reflect on the recently released 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, it is crucial to shift our perspective on success and failure.

Beyond the traditional measure of academic excellence lies a vast realm of opportunities waiting to be explored. Thousands of candidates who found themselves outside the university set points should not view their results as a closed door but rather as a gateway to a different avenue of success.

The prevailing narrative tends to brand these students as failures, but I propose a different outlook. Let us not see them as fallen leaves, but rather as seeds capable of flourishing in a different soil. Technical Vocational and Training Institutions (TVETs) are the fertile ground where these seeds can take root and grow into formidable contributors to our society.

In a society fixated on academic achievement, the value of TVETs has been underestimated for far too long. These institutions provide a haven for those who may not have met the university qualifications, offering courses that not only open doors to diverse career paths but also address real-world challenges faced by our communities.

Vocational training enables people to gain practical, job-specific skills that are highly appreciated in the labour market. This is because individuals gain technical skills and competency in their chosen disciplines through hands-on learning experiences, thereby increasing their employability and contribution to the workforce.

Economic rewards

Additionally, vocational training enables students to learn industry-specific tools and technology, allowing them to contribute immediately and meaningfully in their professions. Consider this: behind every telephone number that you have saved on your phone for an electrician, carpenter, mechanic, tailor, mason, hairdresser, or plumber is a skilled TVET graduate who defied the odds.

These individuals not only thrive in their chosen fields but also play pivotal roles in solving everyday problems, most of them on our speed dials. The essence lies in thriving in whatever sector one chooses. Economic rewards often follow those who contribute meaningfully to society, and TVET courses cultivate the creative minds needed to tackle challenges head-on.

It is time to redefine success and acknowledge the importance of TVET education. Economic prosperity stems from addressing societal needs, and the technical and problem-solving nature of TVET courses equips students with the skills to make a substantial impact. As a country, we cannot afford to dismiss this crucial sector or write off individuals who may not have excelled academically. They are an integral part of our society, contributing in their unique ways to the nation’s growth.

At KenGen, TVET plays a critical role in our business the company has set up the Geothermal Training Centre, which offers vocational training on geothermal development and energy studies to not only Kenyans but to other African countries. While societal biases may have cast a shadow on vocational education, it has globally proven to be a catalyst for reducing youth unemployment rates.

In nations like Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands, where vocational education is not just a choice but a priority, the wonders of TVETs are evident in their consistently low youth unemployment rates.

These countries have recognised the symbiotic relationship between practical skills development and economic growth. By integrating TVET into their core curriculum, they have established a pipeline of skilled individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to the workforce.

The success stories emerging from these countries underscore the adaptability and resilience instilled by TVETs. Apprenticeship programs, a cornerstone of vocational education in these nations, allow students to seamlessly transition into the workforce, armed with practical skills and a profound understanding of their chosen field. This emphasis on hands-on experience has created a workforce that is not only competent but also innovative, driving advancements across various industries.

As Kenya strives to address its unemployment challenges, adopting elements of the TVET model from these nations could prove instrumental in fostering economic sustainability and empowering the youth.

Social challenges

The benefits of TVETs are profound, especially for a country like Kenya grappling with high unemployment rates. TVET is not a ‘second choice’ but a tool for enhancing productivity and reducing poverty. This perspective injects energy into learners, motivating them to tackle economic and social challenges with resilience and determination.

If we were to conduct a study, we would likely find fewer unemployed youths among TVET graduates compared to their degree-holding counterparts. This speaks volumes about the innovative nature and practical applicability of TVET courses. I am not diminishing the importance of degrees; they are undoubtedly crucial. However, for those who may not qualify for them, TVETs offer a viable path for charting a successful course in life.

Let us celebrate the diversity of success. The thousands of candidates who did not meet the university entry set points should see this as an opportunity to explore the untapped potential within themselves. TVETs are not a consolation prize but a gateway to a fulfilling and impactful career.

As a nation, let us invest in changing the narrative around TVETs, recognising them as a force for positive transformation and economic growth. Embrace the journey, embrace the potential for success knows no single path.

Mr Njenga is the MD and chief executive, KenGen PLC. md&[email protected]; @kenGenMDandCEO