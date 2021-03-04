Nurses ought to re-brand the profession now

Meru nurses protest in Meru town. The nurses were denied access to health facilities where they work after they resumed following a court order. 

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

What you need to know:

  • Healthcare workers’ industrial action should not supersede patient care.
  • An honest re-evaluation of the role of the Kenyan nurse is timely.

That ‘nurses are the backbone of healthcare’ is a statement that has been repeated many times, as if it comes straight from the Holy Mountain.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.