Nuclear tests bad for Earth

Nuclear testing has had enormous repercussions for humans, the environment and all other forms of life. Therefore, the International Day against Nuclear Tests is a chance to urge all countries to implement the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). People must reflect on the danger of testing disastrous weapons.

Established on December 2, 2009 at the 64th session of the United Nations General Assembly, by Resolution 64/35, the day, observed on August 29 yearly, is meant to create awareness of the adverse effects of explosions during nuclear tests or similar activity and the need for a nuclear weapon-free world.

State parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons committed to achieve world peace and security without nuclear weapons and end nuclear tests to avert their devastating and harmful effects on all life forms.

Consequences

Consequences of nuclear tests include landslides, tsunami, earthquakes, effects on the food chain, radiation poisoning, birth defects, leukaemia, thyroid cancer and other chronic illnesses, patches of radioactive land, destroyed fragile ecosystems, damaged coral atolls and years of suffering for victims.

Radioactive materials are dispersed far and wide, poisoning soil, water and air. Even after decades of testing, the land remains inhabitable.

Nuclear explosions produce air-blast effects similar to those of conventional explosives. The shock waves can directly injure humans. Data show use of nuclear weapons can cause major disruptions to temperature patterns sunlight and precipitation.

The legacy of nuclear testing is nothing but destruction, not forgetting that its impact remains for years. All countries should come to a consensus to ensure the nuclear tests ban treaty is enforced so as to avoid any further damage to the ecosystem.



