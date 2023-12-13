Nuclear energy emerges as major victor at COP28

As the curtain falls on the COP28 climate talks on December 12, 2023, a clear and resounding theme emerges: the remarkable renaissance of nuclear energy, which has attracted significant global attention and overwhelming support.

This year's conference marks a pivotal moment in energy history, with major nations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United Arab Emirates collectively agreeing to an ambitious goal of tripling nuclear energy production by 2050.

This commitment represents a significant step forward in the world of energy, particularly in light of long-standing public concerns about the safety of nuclear technology. In recent years, however, there has been a paradigm shift.

Technological advances have dramatically improved the safety standards of nuclear power plants. Recent research and studies underscore this progress, showing that nuclear plants now have the lowest accident rates per kilowatt-hour compared to other forms of power generation. This statistic speaks volumes about the progress made in reducing the risks historically associated with nuclear energy.

Technological innovation

One of the highlights of COP28 was the focus on technological innovation to improve nuclear safety and reduce the high capital costs traditionally associated with building and operating nuclear power plants. A notable development in this area is the advocacy and involvement of key industry players such as Bill Gates, Chairman of TerraPower.

TerraPower is spearheading the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a cutting-edge technology that promises to revolutionise the nuclear energy landscape. The push for SMRs, characterised by their smaller size and modular nature, overcomes many of the traditional barriers to the adoption of nuclear power, such as high upfront capital costs and complex construction processes.

The role of nuclear energy in combating climate change is increasingly recognised as vital. Its minimal direct carbon emissions contrast sharply with the significant greenhouse gases emitted by fossil fuel-based power generation.

This aspect of nuclear energy makes it an increasingly attractive option for countries seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and meet the stringent emission reduction targets set out in various international climate agreements.

Discussions at COP28 highlighted a common understanding of the critical role of energy in achieving global development goals. Energy is at the heart of daily life and basic needs, from food preparation to industrial activities.

While other renewable energy sources such as hydrogen, wind and solar were also the focus of discussion, each has its limitations. Hydrogen is still in its early stages of development, and solar and wind power, despite their growing popularity, are dependent on weather conditions, which limits their reliability as a consistent source of base-load power.

Energy policy

Drawing a parallel with a significant historical milestone, this moment in energy policy echoes the sentiments expressed by US President Dwight D. Eisenhower seventy years ago. On 8 December 1953, President Eisenhower delivered his landmark "Atoms for Peace" speech to the United Nations General Assembly. In this speech, he laid out a vision for harnessing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, advocating international cooperation and a future of lasting peace and well-being for all nations. While Eisenhower's speech may not be at the forefront of public memory, its impact on the nuclear energy landscape is profound and lasting. It set the stage for a world where nuclear technology is not just a symbol of power and conflict, but also a beacon of hope for sustainable and peaceful energy solutions.

As we reflect on the outcomes of COP28, it's clear that nuclear energy is not just making a comeback; it's being reimagined and repositioned as a cornerstone of modern energy policy.

The discussions and decisions taken at the conference indicate a shift in perspective that recognises nuclear power as a key player in the global effort to tackle climate change and secure a sustainable energy future.

The declaration to significantly increase nuclear energy production by 2050 is more than a policy decision; it's a bold statement about the future direction of global energy and an acknowledgement of the role nuclear energy can play in achieving a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world.