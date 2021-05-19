Nothing stops Uhuru Kenyatta from initiating a law reform process

From Left: Lady Justice Teresia Matheka, Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi (Presiding) Jairus Ngaah and Chacha Mwita at a Court in Milimani Law Courts on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Oketch

The ruling by the high court to the effect that the BBI bill is unconstitutional has thrown the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in disarray. The two leaders had planned to have the bill passed to pave way for a referendum.

