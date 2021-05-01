



Mugambi Kiai: Not good at all: The less-than-rosy state of press freedom in Kenya





The news about the News is not good at all. But, as we mark World Press Freedom Day tomorrow, there may be three silver linings on this dark cloud. First, the constitutional provisions pertaining to free speech in Kenya, majorly Articles 33-35, remain strong; and progressive.

Second, there have been bold, ballsy and bright attempts by ordinary citizens to uphold the 2010 constitutional promise. Third, there is a rejuvenated commitment and revived spirit among several actors in the media to positively transform the space into one that protects and promotes the freedom of expression while vindicating the national interest.

The bad news is, however, more overwhelming and multifaceted. At the level of ownership, there is evidence that the media is owned and controlled by a tiny minority of Kenya’s political and economic elite.

Second, government advertising under the Government Advertising Agency has been weaponised to, willy-nilly, reward or punish the media. Third, there has been a relentless effort by government to clamp down and stifle independent voices, contrary to the letter and spirit of the 2010 Constitution, especially through the use of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act and the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) Act. Fourth, women in the media are neglected, largely unseen and unheard and, worse, violated. Fifth, the welfare of journalists, especially in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, is disheartening. We turn to each.

Editorial independence

Media ownership is limited to a narrow sliver of the political and economic elite. In fact, there is hardly any major media house that can boast true independence from these interests. What this means is that, despite the loud protestations of editorial independence, the major media houses are the playground of these dominant elite, leading to the articulation of a sliver of voices. In short, the snapshot of media ownership does not look or sound like the face of Kenya.

This is exacerbated by the centralisation of all government advertising funding in a body with unclear constitutional, legal and policy foundations. In short, a media house risks real advertising revenue if it is critical of government.

The (mis)use of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and the KFCB Act to muzzle alternative voices on unclearly and inelegantly defined infractions is equally worrying. The late entry of the Communications Authority of Kenya into the fray, in the case where they, this week, barred Mt Kenya TV from broadcasting for a month has opened the Pandora’s Box to censorship that will ultimately have an impact on the freedom of expression. All past experience points to this fact: that while the entry point looks legitimate, under close scrutiny it is not and will lead to grievous harm against constitutionally enshrined rights.

News is for men

The plight of women in the media was aptly captured in this pithy quote by Patricia Andago on March 24, 2021: “News is for men, News is made by men. News mostly consists of men.” Andago’s conclusion was based on her study in 2020 where she polled 4,000 consumers and interviewed 25 women in both rural and urban Kenya on their media consumption habits. The respondents were asked questions about how they interacted (or didn’t) with the news, their attitude towards it and how much impact it has on their lives.

Her conclusion was that, “…despite the urgency of the news, women lagged behind in terms of news consumption…Additionally, they were more likely to report being avoiders of the news media at a rate of 53 percentage points higher than men. Given how important news is to our young democracy and consumer economy, these differences in news consumption have important implications…’ Having reviewed Andago’s and also looked at other dimensions of women in the media, this writer and Article 19 Eastern Africa’s Winfred Gakii and Sigi Waigumo Mwanzia concluded that women are indeed the “invisible majority” who are unseen, unheard, unattended and neglected.

The plight of journalists, especially during this pandemic, where they have faced massive layoffs, pay cuts and other repercussions, has been a cause of concern among those working in the sector, especially given that the selfsame entities cutting back on labour are making money. Questions have to be raised about the value placed on lucre over human livelihoods and welfare.

The rolling back of the constitutional promise of freedom of expression from non-formal sources as has been seen in the case of journalist Purity Mwambia of Citizen TV after she did a feature on an unholy alliance between some police officers and criminals, has only accentuated the fear that the Constitution remains a paper tiger. It seems more the zeitgeist that as President Uhuru Kenyatta once observed, “Magazetti ni ya kubeba nyama tu.”