Northeastern leaders, think out of the box

Northeastern region’s gubernatorial tenants have changed following the August 9 general election. Apart from Mohamed Adan Khalif of Mandera County, who is a newcomer, the other two governors—Nadhif Jama Adam of Garissa and Wajir’s Ahmed Abdullahi (Jiir)—pioneered devolved governance in their respective counties in 2013.

The triumph of the senior pair and the first-timer, who has taken over from a retired governor, former airline captain Ali Roba, essentially presents a monumental remedial and legacy-building chance that can potentially actuate a kiss of life to the mighty hopes of growth and development that tremendously foreshadowed—although greatly unrealised after—the arrival of devolution in the region almost a decade ago.

That is not to say there weren’t delightful feats in the past two terms of devolution in the region. There were actually some basic empowerment and infrastructural glitzes—such as the establishment of county headquarters and related conveniences, and roads and health facilities.

Unique and untapped potential

However, like in some other places, the implementation of devolution in the region put into effect a cocktail of good, bad and ugly phenomena that conjointly created an environment that encumbered the fast-tracking of the elementary works and mega strategic realisations based on the area’s unique and untapped potential—ranging from domestic and livestock trade, urban development, tourism, natural wealth like oil and gas and strategic geographical location.

Counties like Makueni and Kitui, which were as poor and peripheralised as the Northeastern ones before devolution, are reaping big from value addition owing to strategic, savvy-thinking and impactful placement of county resources by their governors. Northeastern can do even better if the governors made intelligent and valuable foundational long-term public investments.