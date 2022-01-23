Nocebo effects key to Covid-19 jab hesitancy

Kenya is yet to achieve a significant proportion of Covid-19-vaccinated people, hence the risk of heightened transmissions should new SARS-COV2 variants of concern emerge.

But the recent outbreak and recovery from Omicron infections has boosted antibody mediated protection at population level, though the risks of lengthy Covid-19 infections among the recovered remains unattended. Vaccination is, thus, the best option against Covid-19 hospitalisation, mortality and morbidity.

The World Health Organization lists vaccine hesitancy among the 10 global threats to public health. An estimated 20 per cent of the global population is hesitant in taking up Covid-19 vaccines but the proportion of such people in Africa is significantly more. The causes vaccine hesitancy are multifaceted and complex but the main one is imagined short- and long-term serious adverse effects following vaccination.

A recent study showed that, even though the number of participants with adverse effects in Covid-19 vaccine trials was lower among the placebo compared to those on actual vaccines, the difference was not significant. The systemic side-effects were 76 per cent after the first dose and 56 per cent after the second in the placebo group; hence those not on the jab had factors occasioned a high number of prior side-effects.

The anticipation of side-effects of vaccination, known as nocebo, was shown to contribute to systemic side-effects among the placebo group. The nocebo effects were attributed to poor public communication on possible side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines. The study concluded that it was necessary to attenuate public fear against inoculation by also highlighting chances of not developing adverse effects following immunisation. Further, there is a need to consistently review occurrence of side-effects and educate the public on available treatments and their costs.

Addressing nocebo effects alone can reduce Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy by eight per cent.



