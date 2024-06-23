No woman will bleed on the road, not on our watch

We were seated underneath a tree with a group of women, young and old, most of whom had walked from the nearby villages. I was to later find out that the group included women who had walked about seven kilometres to attend this gathering.

The area around us consisted of semi-permanent houses, some made of mud, others iron sheets and the only visible stone building, although at a distance, was a religious structure.

A few of the women had taken their ‘khangas’, placed them on the ground, and sat on them, while others sat on the wooden benches that no doubt had been donated by the church. Although it had rained recently, outside the tree, the sparse vegetation around us could not provide ample cushion for the ladies on the ground and even then, a few goats seemed to have demarcated the scanty green sections for feeding. There was no need to deny the goats and occasional chicken their rights. Therefore, our group was happy to share the space, after all it was the only shade to be found.

The women mentioned that there used to be a local market at that very location, but like many businesses in the area, it had slowly faded away. The little yield harvested, the women, most of whom were farmers, said it was only enough to feed their families. I am setting the scene as it is important that you understand that this place has been described as one of Kenya’s poorest and least developed regions.

Our discussion centred around access to maternal and child health services and the community-based organisation had wanted us to hear these women’s stories. The youngest participant, a 23-year-old mother of three, having had her first child at 15 years of age, second at 17 and third at 20. The oldest, a 65-year-old grandmother, was taking care of her grandchildren, as her daughter works in a coastal town sending money back home to support the household.

The women spoke of the nearest health facility that was yet to be completed, a decade after its foundation stone had been laid. They were forced to cover distances ranging from ten to twenty kilometres to access free healthcare services in a public facility. The nearest facility was private and often the women could not meet the cost of care. Most of the women had horrific tales of young girls fundraising five hundred shillings to afford the boda-boda that would take them to a healthcare facility. Or families taking two weeks to raise Sh300 to buy the drugs that were often out-of-stock in public facilities.

The stories would go on until a community health promoter, Faith, recruited as part the Universal Health Coverage’s Primary Healthcare Program, stood up.

She mentioned that she had a well branded kit, including an ICT tablet, necessary during her household visits, data collection was important or, so she had been told by her supervisor, the community health officer.

They were part of a primary healthcare network, starting from households to level two and three facilities, all feeding into the hub, the primary healthcare referral facility which would be a level four facility. She appreciated her role and the spirit of starting small, as she knew the villages and its people better than a healthcare worker seated in a facility. She understood that health promotion and prevention were fundamental in maintaining healthy communities.

In fact, they were more cost-effective than curative services.

Faith then spoke of the women whom she met having delivered on the road or the number of times she had to fundraise to get torch batteries needed on the road. Faith said that in the red kit, she included a razor blade, string, and batteries.

It wasn’t her role, but no woman will bleed out on the road, not on her watch. Listening to their stories, I could not help thinking repeatedly: “A razor blade, string, and batteries”. That a human life should be at risk purely for lack of these simple items.

