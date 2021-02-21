No to smoky cars, factories

A vehicle emits heavy smoke on the Nyeri-Karatina highway on July 16, 2012.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • Carbon dioxide is the most common greenhouse gas, which traps heat into the atmosphere and causes climate change.

  • In Canada, every vehicle owner has to go through clean emission tests every year on their birthday.

  • Smoke, smog, mould, pollen, methane and carbon dioxide are examples of common pollutants.

Air pollution is a mixture of particles and gases that can reach harmful concentrations indoors and outdoors. Its impact may range from higher disease risks to higher temperatures.

