No to forgery; save us from corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called on universities and colleges to take decisive measures, including strong internal controls, to curb the increasing cases of students enrolling using fake certificates.

That might offer the solution to the threat fake certificates pose to the integrity of Kenya’s education and end dishonesty.

Fake academic credentials are becoming widespread in the country since some of the appointed or elected leaders fail to lead by example by presenting genuine certificates to the vetting agencies. Learning institutions must ensure that all certificates bearing their name are genuine.

Over the years, our political leadership have taken the form of presenting fake academic certificates, falsified documents, papers that belong to others and certificates issued by colleges and universities that are not accredited.

The Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act, 2014, which formed the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), was meant to promote globally recognised and competitive qualifications. It has helped to coordinate and harmonise the various levels of education and created a database of all academic qualifications in the country. That might end fakery.

EACC has ensure that certificates presented by individuals seeking public or private sector offices are genuine, to ensure that the services rendered to the public are by qualified personnel.

Education stakeholders should adhere to the commission’s requirements by establishing and operationalising mechanisms to ensure the authenticity of academic records so that there would be no more such forgeries among leaders.

Prior to the August 9 general election, EACC flagged 241 aspirants as having major integrity issues. Learning institutions should expose individuals who engage in certificate forgery, which would, in turn, undermine their legitimacy and reputation and deny the honest candidates opportunities for further education or jobs.



