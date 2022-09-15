No solution soon for dear fuel; you are on your own

The maximum retail petroleum prices in Kenya for the period September 15-October 14 for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene are Sh179.30, Sh165 and Sh147.94, respectively.

However, this year has seen the most significant, almost unprecedented, increase in fuel prices in the country with super petrol prices increasing by Sh50 over nine months from Sh129.72 in January.

The ‘opaque’ petroleum development levy has been used to subsidise the fuel and keep it unchanged. The government utilised the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to compensate oil marketing firms for the difference in margins through a compensation mechanism yet to be disclosed.

The Petroleum Act, 2019 does not provide for a petroleum stabilisation fund, or any fund in that case, with an objective of petroleum price stabilisation.

A development fund cannot be claimed to also serve as a stabilisation fund without clear legislation or regulations.

The fuel subsidy is supposed to cushion Kenyans against high fuel costs to curb the increased cost of living.

Unsustainable

But this subsidy is not sustainable and does not help Kenyans because, ultimately, they are the ones paying the PDL anyway.

The prevailing record high fuel prices is due to the rise in global prices, affecting the landed costs, which increased from $627 to $1,042 in August and decreased to $812 per cubic metre this month.

It is also interesting that the landed costs have decreased by more than $200 per cubic metre in the wake of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Depreciation of the Kenya shilling against the dollar has also contributed to that. The shilling is trading at Sh120 to the dollar, from Sh113 in January.

In his inaugural speech, President William Ruto said his government would stop the subsidy, saying it was not sustainable. It did.

I think the PDL should be reduced or scrapped—if the government’s gesture is not simply for political point scoring.

The exponential increase in fuel prices will result in a sharp increase in the cost of living and prices of essential goods and services.

This is not the fault of the previous or current government but global economic turns, confounded by events such as the impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The subsidy was neither tenable nor sustainable in the long term or, indeed, the short term.

In the short term, the economic hardships will continue because one shilling earned will no longer be able to buy the same goods and services that it could several years ago.

In the mid-to long term, and if the government keeps its promises, such as reviving the manufacturing sector, employment will increase, the cost of goods decreases and the circulation of money reduces the cost of living and revive the economy.

So, how can Kenyans survive the tough economic times?

There are no quick fixes, and political promises alone cannot stop the rising cost of living.

We must improve our public transportation system. What happened to the bus rapid transport, BRT?

And we need to improve our roads. For example, the Pangani junction is the cause of heavy traffic jam on Thika Superhighway in the mornings.

Vehicles which use Kiambu road need to have a separate lane. Carpooling, cyclist lanes, railways and improved walking lanes should be prioritised.