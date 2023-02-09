No need for more taxes

Kenyans are generally some of the most hardworking people. More often than not, they will have their heads and shoulders at the same level with the best, if not above everyone, honestly.

We are also some of the highest-taxed people, the contrast and heartbreak being that we may not be anywhere near the richest nations to deserve it.

Some of the richest nations have water-tight revenue collection methods which ensure everybody—or nearly all those who qualify—pay tax willingly. Kenya’s populist approach to things makes tax evasion an easy script. For example, PSV operators have frustrated efforts to make fare payments cashless, yet it can bring in a lot of tax revenue.

The Judiciary can help. Punishing a misdemeanour such as traffic offences on the spot would give instant revenue to the government and save on the maintenance of petty offenders in the penal institutions. Why arrest a shopkeeper who is operating without a licence? Fine them instantly; let them work.

Scrap the traffic police department. In the developed world, a police officer is trained to handle traffic matters as well as have an eye on law and order.

The money that changes hands between police officers and PSV and commercial vehicles is enough to turn around our economy. For example, not less than 3,000 PSVs ply Thika Superhighway daily.

If an operator pays Sh100 at every police stop, that is over Sh400 from Thika to Nairobi—totalling Sh1.2 million. This money should go to the government. Build a toll station and charge PSVs Sh200 per day.

Lastly, let the President give guidance on seminars and tours of duty outside one’s area of jurisdiction.

We lose millions of shillings to some clever Kenyans who will go to the US to learn how to grow rice but their tour of duty will not be complete before visiting Saudi Arabia and Qatar to benchmark on commercial coffee and tea growing.