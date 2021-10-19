No food means starvation

Saturday was World Food Day, themed “Our actions are our future: Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life”. The day, inaugurated in 1979, is celebrated every October 16 as an anniversary of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisaion (FAO).

Ironically, this year’s event came at a time when millions of Kenyans face starvation as a result of debilitating drought in 23 counties in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs).

Precisely, 2.4 million people are suffering from food insecurity. And one in 10 people around the world still do not have enough food, meaning that they survive on a starvation diet.

The UN Committee on World Food Security defines food security as a situation where all people at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary need for an active and healthy life. But exponential population growth, coupled with rapid rural-urban influx, has greatly increased the demand for food.

Population growth

FAO says global food demand in 2050 is projected to increase by at least 60 per cent above the 2006 level. Kenya might experience unprecedented population growth, to about 96 million by 2050.

With the population explosion and food insecurity trend, the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 — to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030 — will be a mirage. During the pandemic, millions of people have suffered transitory food insecurity.