No endorsements: Media houses should remain neutral in politics

President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th President of the United States in Washington on January 20, 2009. The Bible Obama uses is the same one that President Abraham Lincoln used at his Inauguration in 1861. On October 11, 1860, one of America’s most prestigious newspapers, The New York Times, threw its hat behind a “Mr Lincoln of Illinois, familiarly known as ‘Old Abe’, age 51, by profession a rail-splitter”. 


Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Vincent Maosa

 In a tweet on August 20, Nation Media Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu posed: “@makaumutua Why do you think it is important for us to endorse presidential candidates? Isn’t it better to provide the info and leave the decision to the people?”

