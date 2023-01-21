No basis to continue having British army training unit in Kenya

Nothing good can come from this perpetual state of dependency on Kenya from the British.

For more than 100 years, East Africa has fed them with produce from our ground, clothed them from our soil and kept them warm with our immaculate tea and coffee. All for what can barely be called meagre returns. Because we know Africa will eventually feed the world, this is fine. It is a heavy crown we were born to bear and we’ll wear it well.

In December 1963, Kenya attained independence, but some might say we are independent kiasi. The external debt burden on Kenyans by the end of 2022 was at 4462.89 billion — debt that comes with lopsided conditions always to the detriment of the Kenyan people such as raising our taxes.

Since the British invasion of Kenya in the late 1800s, we have always been a strategic territory for the ambitious explorer turned trader.

Charles Miller summed it up quite neatly: “Whatever power dominates Lake Victoria (the source of the Nile), masters the Nile, the master of the Nile rules Egypt, the ruler of Egypt holds the Suez Canal’ — thus controlling the trade route between Europe, Africa and Asia.

This was the reason for the construction of the Kenya-Uganda railway by the British. This venture attracted a labour force of an estimated 20,000 people and saw the deaths of thousands of Indians and East Africans. Many were left maimed and crippled. The situation was so bad that it is not recorded how many East Africans lost their lives. You see, their goal was, to complete the construction of the iron snake.

Emergency period

Fast forward to the emergency period in Kenya, when we were reintroduced to the British army in all their trooping colours. They were no longer fighting the Germans in Tanganyika or the Japanese in Burma, they had turned their weapons on Kenyans, who would no longer tolerate the plunder and abuse.

The British Army was assigned to look after the interests of the white settlers and to command the detention camps. These army factions included the King’s African Rifles, the Kenya Regiment, the British Regiments and pseudo-gangs that specialised in torture.

The army and air force activities included Operation Jock Scott, Operation Anvil and the most despicable of them all, Operation Mushroom, where an obscene number of bombs were dropped on our people. What a terribly bleak time for Kenyans. It is possible to heal from this past, but how well can we do this when that same army is domiciled here and continues to endanger the lives of our people?

The area the army training camp occupies in our lush and beautiful Laikipia County has been marred by the raping of Kenyan women, the loss of our children’s limbs from carelessly abandoned explosive devices and health problems from white phosphorous and Tetryl chemicals, which apparently burn flesh and cause vision impairment. The same type of chemical weapons Russia is being accused of deploying in Ukraine.

Hadn’t our former late president Mwai Kibaki begun the process of ending the tenancy agreement with the faction? What happened to this plan after he left office? Our Constitution at article 65 caps leasehold tenure for non-citizens at 99 years and no more.

Article 69 further gives the state the power to eliminate processes and activities that endanger the environment and are harmful to the people of Kenya. The buck stops with the leadership. This is the government that can do it, the government that has the goodwill generations have been waiting for.

To preserve the dignity of this nation and its people. Why wait for one more person to be maimed? Another bush fire to be razed? Why wait for one more elephant to be shot down for sport? We need to protect and preserve our people and environment.