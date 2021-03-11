Njue inspiring young people in matters faith, liturgy and education

John Cardinal Njue

Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue after presiding over an online mass at Holy Family Basilica on April 5,2020.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lawrence Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • In 1986, he was appointed the first Bishop of Embu Diocese, carved out of the Meru jurisdiction.
  • Outside Church circles, Cardinal Njue faced criticism for championing the stand of the Catholic hierarchy in opposing the 2010 Constitution.

Archbishop John Njue, Kenya’s second prelate to become cardinal, retired last January after serving the Archdiocese of Nairobi for 13 years. He became the fourth head of the Church division since the see or jurisdiction attained its metropolitan status in 1953.

