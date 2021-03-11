Njue inspiring young people in matters faith, liturgy and education

Archbishop John Njue, Kenya’s second prelate to become cardinal, retired last January after serving the Archdiocese of Nairobi for 13 years. He became the fourth head of the Church division since the see or jurisdiction attained its metropolitan status in 1953.

In the Catholic Church, a metropolitan is an archbishop who presides over an ecclesiastical province comprising suffragan or associated dioceses besides heading a major see in his own right (Canon Law 435). The Archdiocese of Nairobi Metropolitan See includes the dioceses of Kericho, Kitui, Machakos, Nakuru and Ngong in addition to the Nairobi jurisdiction.

The Archdiocese of Nairobi proper, without the suffragans, is made up of the city and Kiambu counties. Recent statistics show this is the spiritual home of 3.8 million Catholic faithful, representing a significant proportion of the population in the jurisdiction. These Catholics are served by 115 parishes.

Since Cardinal Njue retired, the archdiocese is now run by Bishop David Kamau Ng’ang’a as the Apostolic Administrator.

During his tenure, Cardinal Njue broke new ground on several fronts, even as he faced major challenges originating from forces internal and external to Church administration. He was well equipped for these trials and tribulations.

Senior seminary training

Born at Kiriari village near Embu town in 1944, John Njue attended Gituri Primary School. He entered St. Pius X Seminary, Nkubu, in Meru for secondary education. Having passed well in his Cambridge School Certificate in 1966, he was sent to Rome for senior seminary training.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Propaganda Fide University and a Masters in Theology from the Lateran University.

In his own words, the climax of his Roman sojourn was ordination to the priesthood by St Pope Paul VI in 1973. Bishop Lawrence Bessone, his bishop in Meru Diocese, granted him permission to pursue a Doctorate in Philosophy, an engagement he began with vigour.

Matters took a different turn. Church authorities in Kenya persuaded his bishop to recall him to teach Philosophy in the newly opened seminary of St Augustine Mabanga, Bungoma. The understanding was that he would return to Rome to complete his studies as soon as a permanent lecturer of the subject became available.

Fr Njue’s rise through the ecclesiastical ranks was rapid. After a stint as a lecturer at Mabanga, he became rector of the institution. Within 10 years, he served as lecturer, rector, priest in charge of Chuka Parish and rector at St Joseph’s Seminary of Philosophy in Nairobi.

Embu Diocese

While he enjoyed the reputation of a lively lecturer, he was also known as an exacting administrator.

In 1986, he was appointed the first Bishop of Embu Diocese, carved out of the Meru jurisdiction.

Among other achievements, he is credited with championing the construction of the 3,000 seat-capacity Embu Cathedral dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption. This house of worship has unique and symbolic architectural, décor and positioning features in relation to facing Mt Kenya. The edifice also harvests all rain water from its roof for use by the cathedral staff and immediate neighbours.

After a stint as coadjutor to Archbishop Nicodemus Kirima in Nyeri, Archbishop Njue was appointed to head the Metropolis of Nairobi in 2007. Even before installation as head of his new jurisdiction, he received the red hat as cardinal from Pope Benedict XVI. This represented a meteoric rise.

There were great expectations when he came to Nairobi. He was stepping into giant shoes, as all his predecessors were superb achievers.

The legendary Archbishop J.J. McCarthy, among other things, will always be remembered for creating a splendid school system that worked closely with the government while retaining and promoting its Catholic identity and values. The Servant of God Maurice Cardinal Otunga remains an icon and role model of holiness among us. Many said Archbishop Ndingi Mwana ‘a Nzeki was bitten by the bug of politics in such a way that he fearlessly demanded good governance in Church and State.

What’s the legacy of John Cardinal Njue?

His critics argue that it took too long before he and his clergy agreed on a formula to raise funds for development and recurrent expenditure in the archdiocese.

Outside Church circles, Cardinal Njue faced criticism for championing the stand of the Catholic hierarchy in opposing the 2010 Constitution. His was nearly a baptism of fire in this regard, but he weathered the storm.

Many point out the infrastructure development at the Holy Family Basilica and other parishes, efficient fundraising from local sources and the reclaiming of institutions such as the Catholic Parochial School.

Others laud the education opportunities for diocesan clergy, especially tenable within the country.

His love for education is such that he is eager to complete his own studies interrupted five decades ago.

Even as many faithful wonder who their next shepherd will be, John Cardinal Njue leaves the gift of the Pontifical Mission Society (PMS) that inspires and trains children and young people in matters of the liturgy, faith and education. It’s a sure and secure legacy.