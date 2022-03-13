Nipping minor offences, low-level crime in the bud effective strategy

Boda boda riders

Boda boda riders in a demonstration in Eldoret town on June 4, 2020 to protest alleged harassment by Uasin Gishu County askaris.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bruno Isohi Shioso

Director of corporate communication

National Police Service

What you need to know:

  • Zero-tolerance policing is a powerful crime prevention strategy.
  • It targets situations where the ‘broken windows thesis’ applies.

Two incidents caused an uproar in the past week. In the first one, Kenyans united to condemn an ugly incident in which a young woman diplomat sexually assaulted by boda boda riders as she drove along Professor Wangari Maathai Road. Then there was an instantaneous outburst of public disbelief and rage the moment an amateur video surfaced online and went viral. The heat was turned on the riders. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.