Nipping minor offences, low-level crime in the bud effective strategy

Two incidents caused an uproar in the past week. In the first one, Kenyans united to condemn an ugly incident in which a young woman diplomat sexually assaulted by boda boda riders as she drove along Professor Wangari Maathai Road. Then there was an instantaneous outburst of public disbelief and rage the moment an amateur video surfaced online and went viral. The heat was turned on the riders.

A crackdown was promptly ordered by the President. Police swarmed all over boda bodas, with the support of most Kenyans, including some within the industry. But this being an electioneering period, others saw an opportunity, which birthed an anti-law enforcement outcry. Then came in the flurry of admonishments: “Knee-jerk reaction!” “Harassment!” “Go only for the villains!”

By then, government had changed gears to introduce sustainable sectoral reforms. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i put together a multisectoral committee that included ministry officials, National Police Service (NPS), NTSA and industry leadership to work on a programme to entrench longstanding reforms. Enriching the process are two-year-old task force recommendations.

To understand and appreciate the crackdown, or any other large-scale police operation, one must walk down the crime prevention knowledge lane. We don’t just wake up to a high incidence of robberies, for example, or turnover of thefts in a territorial cluster (what criminologists refer to as hotspots) on a given day.

Crime prevention

Crime incident is a result of a correlation and combination of various but aggregated acts within our perception that we simply wish away as insignificant or choose to live with in denial. One plus one gets to two and multiply into a big marauding impunity.

This clear understanding is called the causality of crime — the root cause analysis of crime understanding in the Criminology 101 class. Burying our heads in the sand when deviance starts to manifest in families and communities is what causes impunity.

Zero-tolerance policing is a powerful crime prevention strategy. It targets situations where the ‘broken windows thesis’ applies. The theory refers to a rot in families and neighbourhoods, making people fearful and the quality of life compromised.

You may not pinpoint criminality upfront yet you have this uncanny feeling that public space is not only invaded but has been taken over by a sense of criminality or lawlessness. This hopelessness is called the fear of crime.

At this critical juncture, police must therefore move in, perform some general law enforcement activities and send out a strong message to denounce criminal usurpation of people’s rights to quality of life, and reclaim public space for the citizens’ enjoyment.

Law enforcement

In the 1990s, American urban life, especially New York City, was totally broken down — a mess. The window of the ‘Big Apple’ was broken, the city taken hostage by beggars, panhandlers and other petty criminals. The residents were fearful and kept indoors or moved out. Rudy Giuliani, then vying for the mayorship, coined the term ‘zero-tolerance on crime’ as his campaign slogan.

Tony Blair took a leaf from Giuliani and campaigned on the same platform of “being tough on crime; being tough on causes of crime” to fix runaway crime in London and other major UK cities. And during the Mungiki menace in Kenya, then-Internal Security Minister John Michuki was clear: “If you rattle a snake, be prepared to be bitten by it.”

Fighting crime is not about Swat teams engaging tactical combat with toughened gangs like seen in the narco world. By then, the criminal enterprise would have already won over law enforcement. A good proactive approach of keeping our communities safe is by keeping a sharp eye on the low-hanging fruits of criminality: Those behaviours that create a sense of insecurity (not crime per se), including a climate of fear in public spaces, and which undermine the quality of life.

The only role for the public is, therefore, to unequivocally support the police to keep our communities safe by “being tough on crime; being tough on the causes of crime”.