Judiciary Ombudsman’s office delays an injustice

It’s high time the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) put in place mechanisms and systems that would enable complaints to be lodged directly with it rather than through the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman, whose main role seems to be to intercept and ‘sit on’ most of these merited complaints.

I, together with my client, lodged a complaint against a judicial officer on January 21, 2019 but, for more than two years now, we have never received even an acknowledgment letter despite having written a reminder and visited the ombudsman’s office several times to follow up on the matter.

Having pursued the same for two years, I was recently shocked to learn that the said complaint had not, at the very least, been placed even before the JSC for consideration as the ombudsman’s office, out of reasons not understandable to us, held on to the complaint all along.

It is ridiculous that the said office, which is presided over by the top-most judicial officer in the name of the Deputy Chief Justice, cannot lead by example by expediting such complaints, which would go a long way in building confidence in the Judiciary — and the justice sector in general.

It is, indeed, more than criminal for the judiciary ombudsman’s office to subvert and circumvent the course of justice by abusing the very powers bestowed in it. The inordinate delay in handling the complaint begs for more questions than answers as there seems to be more than meets the eye in this.

Why has the complaint taken more than two years without being considered and without communication, acknowledgement and/or update on its status? Could there be someone in the ombudsman’s office with a personal, vested interest in the matter?

Is the ombudsman’s office complicit in letting the complaint lie unattended to for as long as it has taken in the hope that we will be fatigued and will, therefore, eventually forget about it?

What, then, happens to the numerous complaints lodged by the so-called ‘common man’? Would their complaints see the light of day if mine, an advocate of the High Court, is handled so casually? Are there gatekeeping cartels at the ombudsman’s office?

It is shocking and unbelievable that this rot should be going on within the proximity, and vicinity, of the Chief Justice’s office. Is there hope that our Judiciary can be the cornerstone and backbone of our country’s well-being and the protector of our democratic ideals, as expected?

Our complaint borders on more than criminal misconduct by a judicial officer who none other than a judge of the High Court, in an appeal overturning a decision by the former, not only gave an indirect indictment against the officer, but ordered an investigation by the head of station, a chief magistrate, who also returned an adverse verdict.

If this is what goes on at the judiciary ombudsman’s office, then we surely live in interesting times