NHIF’s eyeing 1.7pc of salary makes sense

The National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) bid to review contributions by members, particularly high earners, has been met with uproar amid protracted unsuccessful efforts by the government to integrate universal healthcare coverage (UHC) with it.

Self-employed Kenyans pay Sh500 monthly to NHIF while the salaried contribute in income ranges, to a maximum of Sh1,700. The fund is seeking to raise the rate for staff earning from Sh100,000 to 1.7 per cent of salary. The Ministry of Health fronted the guidelines as part of measures to achieve UHC.

Private medics have warned the government not to be coercive. The Kenya Association of Private Hospitals (KAPH) chairperson, Dr Abdi Mohamed, said NHIF contributions should be voluntary.

Tanzania has a voluntary health insurance scheme with yearly packages depending on personal preference. The basic package is about TSh192,000 (Sh9,300) a year per person. In Uganda, government and private employees pay four per cent of monthly salary to a similar scheme. In addition, the employers contributes one per cent of a worker’s monthly pay. Self-employed individuals pay USh100,000 (Sh3,200) per year.

South Korea provides a compulsory health cover for everyone, regardless of nationality or profession, with similar benefits for all contributors.

Quality health insurance

The audit firm PwC says in a report that “workplace-based insured persons” under the National Health Insurance (NHI) as of January 1, 2022 were paying a premium rate of 7.85 per cent of the monthly wages split equally between employers and employees at around 3.9 per cent each.

There is no public insurance in Sweden. The healthcare system is funded by taxes and the government and covers public health and preventative services. Coverage is universal: All residents can access publicly financed healthcare services. Those qualified for National Health Service still have to pay 200kr (Sh2,500) for general consultation.

In retrospect, recent strategic actions by the fund show it is committed to its mission of provision of affordable, accessible, sustainable and quality health insurance, especially through active collaboration and responsiveness to stakeholders.

As at the end of the 2017/18 Financial Year, NHIF had 7.6 million members with an overall coverage of 27.2 million principal contributors and their dependents, implying that over half of Kenyans are covered by NHIF. The strategic plan for 2018 to 2022 specifies that NHIF targets 70 per cent coverage. Such feats should be critically assessed holistically.

Despite many differing key drivers to achieving UHC, deriving the most benefits out of the scheme is the desire. Article 43 of the Constitution epitomises the supreme health desire of all Kenyans. Let the middle and top half of the social pyramid back NHIF’s initiatives so as to plug its financial gaps. However, financial prudence and customer responsiveness are paramount in discharging its mandate.