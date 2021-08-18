Newest way to detect cancer is a milestone

Cancer survivors

Kisumu Cancer Survivors Support group hold a processional charity walk along the streets of Kisumu on October 2, 2019.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Patrick Mutua

Director

ImmunoBiologic Research Centre

What you need to know:

  • Early detection of cancer increases five-year patient survival rate by 91 per cent while late detection confers a five-year patient survival by 26 per cent. 
  • Most cancers remain asymptomatic and, by the time clinical symptoms manifest, it is fully grown and mostly metastatic.

A new non-invasive cancer screening test that detects asymptomatic cancer four years earlier than the current conventional methods has been unveiled.

