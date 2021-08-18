Newest way to detect cancer is a milestone

A new non-invasive cancer screening test that detects asymptomatic cancer four years earlier than the current conventional methods has been unveiled.

The Panseer cancer screening test can detect the five common cancer types by revealing DNA methylation in key aberrantly altered gene signatures shared by stomach, oesophagus, colorectal, lung and liver cancers. It is 96 per cent accurate, according to a report in the journal Nature.

Panseer is not a cancer-predictive test but rather a great non-invasive blood based detection of asymptomatic cancer. A patient testing positive for Panseer should undergo extensive and pathological cancer screening to trace the tissue involved and start treatment early.

Early detection of cancer increases five-year patient survival rate by 91 per cent while late detection confers a five-year patient survival by 26 per cent.

Saving lives

Most cancers remain asymptomatic and, by the time clinical symptoms manifest, it is fully grown and mostly metastatic. Current early cancer detection methods such as colonoscopy, mammography, prostate-specific antigen testing and circulating blood tumour DNA can only detect cancer when it has been diagnosed and is clinically symptomatic, reducing patient survival significantly, especially if it is at a late stage.

The Panseer screening relies on identification of the level of abnormal methylation of CpG islands in the five cancers. “CpG” stands for cysteine followed by guanine DNA base sequences, which are highly vulnerable to attachment of methyl groups, leading to abnormal expression of genes as observed in cancers.

Such abnormal DNA methylation changes are the biomarkers of asymptomatic cancers, which can be treated through surgery or by use of milder drug regimens if detected early using the Panseer test.

This test can, besides saving lives, substantially reduce costs and inform physicians on the need to carry wider screening of close relatives of the asymptomatic cancer patients, minimising heritable cancer conditions, a critical deployment of precise public health intervention programme.