New standards a relief for people with disabilities

In Kenya, 10 per cent of the population has some form of disability, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. Persons with disabilities are more likely to experience adverse socio-economic outcomes such as lower education standards, poorer health outcomes, lower levels of employment and higher poverty rates.

Economically, the Kenyan government introduced the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities initiative in 2013, which directed that procurement rules be amended to reserve 30 per cent of government tenders for youth, women and persons with disabilities.

In the last financial year, these groups got tenders worth Sh82.8 billion from ministries, departments and semi-autonomous government agencies. The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has also joined the noble initiative to ensure persons with disabilities live fruitful lives without the daily inconveniences that encumber them.

Kebs has approved five new standards that address accessibility for persons with disabilities. These standards will enable them go about their duties and activities without the help of aides. The standards will emphasise on their social, economic and political inclusion.

Social and economic inclusivity

The standards are: KS ISO 17069:2014: Accessible design – Application of braille on signage, equipment and appliances; KS ISO 19029:2016: Accessible design – Auditory guiding signals in public facilities; KS ISO 17049:2013: Accessible design – Consideration and assistive products for accessible meetings; KS ISO 19028:2016: Information contents, figuration and display methods of tactile guide maps; and KS ISO 16201:2006: Technical aids for persons with disability – Environmental control systems for daily living.

Other than addressing the social, economic and political inclusivity of people living with disabilities, these standards will ensure that the assistive products are reliable and functional.

Disability is referenced in various parts of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and specifically in parts related to education, growth and employment, inequality, accessibility of human settlements, as well as data collection and monitoring of the SDGs. The United Nations has time and again asserted that poverty rates are 15 percentage points higher, on average, for persons with disabilities.

In their daily lives, persons with disabilities face challenges in accessibility to workplaces, businesses and public spaces, as well as access to education, health and sanitation facilities, transport and new technologies.

The UN has warned countries that people with disabilities are not yet sufficiently included in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the SDGs. Kebs’ new standards approvals are aimed at rectifying this situation. The standards body will also work hand in hand with others to ensure they are well enforced nationally.