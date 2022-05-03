New media good for politics 

New technology is replacing conventional media at a fast rate. Since digital media was introduced and news updates can be had via mobile phones, more youths are getting to know what is happening around the country and the world at large. Information is received as soon as it happens anywhere and anytime.

Social media has become a pervasive force in politics, altering the communication dynamics between political leaders and the public. Media houses have social media pages where their audiences can give feedback or their views about different topics.

A large number of youths employ digital media for political participation since it is more interactive than traditional media. Research from as early as 2010 indicates that people’s access to social media networks has a positive effect on their sense of political efficacy and tendency to participate in politics. It has improved how they think and enhanced their understanding of political discourse.

Participatory politics

Digital media has provided a platform for people to interact and discuss politics and societal problems freely. Participatory politics has reduced the gap between information and action. As we head towards the elections, there are lots of election-related reports online.

Young adults who have a passion for politics have a chance to show their capabilities on their social media pages. There are many existing gaps that need to be filled and social media is making it easy for them to mark their spaces in the political realm.

Among the youths who have made it in politics is Linet Chepkorir alias Toto. Digital media has made it easy for her to share her manifesto with the public and given her civic power. She’s already a role model to many other youths who are interested in politics. Youth participation in politics should not be undermined. It is through digital media that their voices can be heard .