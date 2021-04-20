New IEBC must pass test

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacant several positions of commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Following a resignation spree that began with Roselyn Akombe’s soon after the 2017 elections, the IEBC has operated under three commissioners, including chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Recent amendments to the IEBC law require that candidates for commissioner be vetted by a multi-agency panel of Parliament, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and religious organisations.

A free, fair and credible election is a triumph of institutional integrity. If our past experience at the ballot is anything to go by, we need a new IEBC team that not only inspires public confidence but also promises to go about and do things differently.

IEBC’s integrity

In my view, the current team should have gone home alongside former CEO Ezra Chiloba. A miasma of connivance and perfidy has hung over the IEBC since the days of former chair Issack Hassan.

The IEBC’s integrity has long been dented as manifested in the Supreme Court’s nullification of the August 8, 2017 presidential election results and the Raila Odinga-led Opposition’s boycott of the October 26 repeat poll subsequently.

As the country gears up for a possible law change later this year, and a general election slightly over a year away, the commissioners’ aptitude and integrity mustn’t be in question. At all times, and in all tasks, including boundaries review, Kenyans must be guaranteed the team’s ability to deliver.

The IEBC, and its precursor, the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK), have each enjoyed the favourable cheer and approbation of Kenyans only once — in 2002 and 2010, respectively. This was during former President Mwai Kibaki’s election to office and a plebiscite to ratify the 2010 Constitution.

The ancient Greek philosopher, lawmaker and poet Solon put it thus: “Put greater trust in nobility of character than in an oath.”