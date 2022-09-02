New governors will discover runaway graft is a daily job

Except for Kakamega and Mombasa, the county governors who won elections were paraded to eat the Holy Book last week. We’ve got an exciting group comprising old hands promising new brooms, and new brooms already hiring old hands. The governors are urging their people to focus on where the buck stops and leave the recycling to go on smoothly. Locals agree that no one would like to see good brains go to waste – they have the support of climate change activists who advocate for judicious waste management.

It’s exactly 10 years since Kenyans set off on the devolution trial run. When we elected the first flock of governors, we were still smarting from the euphoria of passing a new constitution, and only the voters who digested the law and had no constipation began on the right footing. They got value for every shilling sent by the national government, plus or minus a margin of eating.

Then there are those who relied on those who keep saying the law is very clear, who were advised that the governor’s post was just a localised Mayor who only needed to be an expert at balancing colonial necklaces and preventing the mace from ending up in a scrap metal smelting yard. According to this school of thought, it’s the senators who were to chill with the big boys, until the 2010 Constitution started breathing, sending governance experts into hiding.

Success of devolution

There have been many devolution success stories – the first ever Caesarean section in Mandera, first camels to sleep on the tarmac in Samburu, and other many firsts. However, there are some counties that have never tasted milk and honey since 10 years ago. Their governors refuse to involve them in project planning, and whenever they ask grinding questions, they’re quickly reminded that had they raised their hands in class more often they wouldn’t have been vegetating on social media. This is the lot that met voters breathing fire from their ears when we went to the polls on August 9.

However, not all governors who are in the cold are there because they forgot to buy warmers when they were balling in the sun. Some of those who didn’t defend their seats are victims who ran afoul of party barons who have their own version of the Book of Life. In our desperation to entrench political hygiene and sanitation, we have given our parties sweeping powers to decide who is best for our progress. Sometimes the party selection committees have their fingers on the common man’s pulse and the choices turn into the winning goal. Most times, their choices are way over the bar and into Row Z.

The good news is these outliers always have a date with destiny every five years. The bad news is that there’s no guarantee the five years is enough time for aggrieved voters to galvanise a mass movement to eventually even the scores.

Servant leadership

Congratulations to the new governors stepping up to fill the yawning gap in servant leadership across the 47 mini-states. If you want to be instantly popular, all you need is to tie a few junk administrators from the regime you’re inheriting onto a tow truck and drag them around town at high noon. Locals will sing your names for free, NGOs will invite you to international conferences to teach them how you managed to get rid of lethargy from your government, never mind all you needed to do was to write a letter using a 10-shilling biro pen.

In this part of the world, every politician wishes to have a clean public service but no one wants to soil their expensive nail polish, as entertainment allowance only comes once a month but runaway graft is a daily job.