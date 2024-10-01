New deal win for varsity staff

The return to work agreement offers a salary increment of 7% to 10%, depending on the job grade.

The recent suspension of the university workers' strike marks a significant turning point for Kenya's public universities.

Following weeks of negotiations and growing frustration, a successful agreement was signed, signalling a win for the teaching and non –teaching staff. The deal, which includes salary increments and changes to the retirement age was a major milestone which however, left some critical issues unresolved that may have to be addressed in the near future.

The return to work agreement offers a salary increment of 7% to 10%, depending on the job grade, bringing much-needed financial relief to university workers who have long endured stagnation. This is a direct response to years of complaints from staff, who argued, their pay had not kept up with the rising cost of living. The increment reflects the importance of fair compensation of staff, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to Kenya's education system and human resource development.

Another crucial element of the agreement is the adjustment of the retirement age. Assistant Lecturers, Graduate Assistants, and Tutorial Fellows will now retire at 70 years, while Lecturers and Professors will retire at 74 years. This adjustment allows highly experienced academic staff to remain in service for a longer period, ensuring the retention of knowledge and expertise within the university system. For non-academic staff, such as technicians and university librarians, the retirement age has been set at 65 years from 60, reflecting the nature of their roles.

While these changes are positive, not all issues have been fully resolved. The government has promised that any pending concerns will be addressed during an inter-ministerial committee meeting scheduled for October 1. These include; staff promotions and medical coverage, which are key components of the workers' demands. The committee will evaluate these issues, with a commitment to provide further updates within one month.

The transparency of the process, including the public signing of the agreement, is a sign that the government and staff unions are working towards a long-term solution.