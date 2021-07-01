New calendar can end FGM

Female genital mutilation (FGM) has impeded the education of most young girls in Kuria, Migori County. The “2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey” shows Kuria has an FGM prevalence of 86 per cent with 3,000 girls falling victim yearly. Ministry of Education and Unicef reports show that as having significantly contributed to many cases of teen pregnancy, early marriage and school dropout.

The circumcision ceremonies among the Abakuria community are usually held annually, in November and December, when schools are closed for the Christmas holiday, initially the longest in the school calendar.

The two-month period provides ample time for the perpetrators of FGM to plan and execute their retrogressive acts on non-consenting young girls as it gives sufficient time for their healing before schools reopen in January.

But the long holiday has also posed a challenge to organisations and other stakeholders involved in rescuing and keeping safe young girls fleeing FGM. Some often run out of funding towards the end of the year, and hence lack resources to support the girls, forcing the victims back to their unsafe homes.

New school calendar

The disruption of the school calendar by the Covid-19 pandemic forced its revision by the ministry to adapt to the ‘new normal’ and recover the lost time when schools were closed for 10 months.

With the new calendar providing a one-week holiday in July and December, that will ensure that pupils are in school during the circumcision season. And now, Migori County government now plans to leverage the school calendar to stop the vice.

In the recently launched minimum service package and costed action plan for ending FGM, it proposes to create awareness and boost campaigns against FGM through sports activities, drama festivals and clubs in schools. It will also identify and train teachers to become anti-FGM champions.

Let the government and non-state actors ensure schools are safe for learners and equip them with information to help end such harmful practices.