New calendar can end FGM

The government and non-state actors should ensure schools are safe for learners and equip them with information to help end such harmful practices.

By  Emmanuel Mwita

What you need to know:

  • The “2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey” shows Kuria has an FGM prevalence of 86 per cent with 3,000 girls falling victim yearly.
  • With the new calendar providing a one-week holiday in July and December, that will ensure that pupils are in school during the circumcision season.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) has impeded the education of most young girls in Kuria, Migori County. The “2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey” shows Kuria has an FGM prevalence of 86 per cent with 3,000 girls falling victim yearly. Ministry of Education and Unicef reports show that as having significantly contributed to many cases of teen pregnancy, early marriage and school dropout.

