New bus park test run failed city transport

On Friday, June 18 this year, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had its third test run at the new Green Park Public Service Vehicles (matatus and omnibuses) terminal from 6am to 9pm.

The idea was to practically assess the terminal’s capacity, viability and preparedness to handle the more than 3,000 PSVs that are to be moved from Nairobi’s city centre to the recently constructed Green Park terminal, which occupies the former Railway Club and Lunar Park recreational grounds adjacent to Uhuru Park.

As expected, it fell short of its anticipated objective of solving the decades-old traffic congestion in the city centre after many failed attempts over the years.

The trial exposed so many problems. These shortfalls were expected because the decongestion project was not properly thought through and there was no adequate consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

The biggest mistake NMS made was to force a boardroom decongestion solution with very little input through public participation from investors in the PSV industry, operators, crew, passengers and wananchi. There was no adequate information on design, simulations and public education.

Confusion and huge losses

First, by the end of the day, the effect of the test run to PSV operators and investors was so devastating as the losses caused by the confusion ran into millions of shillings. The more than 3,000 public service vehicles reported a grimmer outlook for the day, even by the current low expectation caused by the Covid-19 protocols like the 60 per cent carrying capacity.

By some estimates, the operators (saccos and companies) affected lost as much as Sh10 million, as a result of the low performance on the day of the test run. From the departure bays, the PSVs were being forced to depart every 10 minutes, with or without passengers. It is a system of operation that is hard to enforce since the vehicles are owned by different investors.

By the close of business on that day, some PSV crews didn’t have enough money to even re-fuel their vehicles, let alone generate the projected daily income.

Second, the test run was a disservice to commuters. Since this Green Park project intervention is meant to remove PSVs from the city centre at all costs, it has no regard to the vulnerable members of our community – the sick, elderly, children, expectant women, people with disabilities, mama mboga, jua kali artisans and visitors, among others.

Thousands of SMEs affected

They were all left to find their own means to and from the Green Park despite assurances by the authorities that they would be catered for.

They had either to walk long distances or pay double fares. It was a field day for mkokoteni, boda boda and taxi operators for those who could afford. Security at the terminus was another challenge.

Third, hundreds of SMEs in the city centre may equally be affected or even shut down when PSVs are moved. These are restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, shops and supermarkets east of Moi Avenue (including Tom Mboya, Mfangano and Ronald Ngala streets, as well as Race Course and River roads, among others).

The pain may be felt even more when PSVs are moved to Park Road, Desai Road, Ngara Park Street, Muthurwa and Workshop Road termini. There is a probability that hawkers and other street traders will migrate to Parliament Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Harambee Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Remember these groups peddle their merchandise where there are large groups of people. The bottom line is that the decongestion agenda needs proper research that has to involve all stakeholders without discrimination or preference. This is crucial.