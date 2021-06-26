New bus park test run failed city transport

Green Park Terminus

PSV vehicles and passengers at Green Park Terminus in Nairobi during the third Nairobi Metropolitan Services test run on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Dickson Mbugua

Chairman

Matatu Welfare Association

What you need to know:

  • As expected the test run fell short of its anticipated objective of solving the decades-old traffic congestion in the city centre.
  • By some estimates, the operators (saccos and companies) affected lost as much as Sh10 million, as a result of the low performance on the day of the test run.

On Friday, June 18 this year, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had its third test run at the new Green Park Public Service Vehicles (matatus and omnibuses) terminal from 6am to 9pm.

