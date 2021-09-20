Need to up counter-terrorism ante despite strides since Westgate siege

Westgate shopping mall

Then Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero (right) cuts the ribbon at Westgate shopping mall on July 18, 2015 to mark its reopening after the 2013 terror attack.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

What you need to know:

  • The Westgate terrorist attack of 2013 was a major turning point in the country’s approach to countering violent extremism and terrorism.
  • While the country has suffered terrorist attacks after Westgate our national security architecture has significantly reigned on the scourge.

Eight years ago today, in 2013, the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi suffere a terrorist attack in which 67 shoppers were killed and more than 200 others injured by Al-Shabaab gunmen. 

