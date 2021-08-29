Need to unlock full potential of our women 

Kenyan women have made significant strides in recent years. As we prepare for elections, we should take a reflective moment as a society on how we should address various barriers to leadership women continue to face today and how to elevate more by drawing vital lessons from the milestones they have so far made.

The country recently elevated the first female to the position of Chief Justice, Hon Martha Koome, from a list that was dominated by males. We also have the first woman serving as the Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu.

Kenyans, for the first time, elected three female governors in the 2017 polls – the late Joyce Laboso in Bomet, Charity Ngilu of Kitui and Kirinyaga’s Ann Waiguru. We also have 23.3 per cent of parliamentarians as women, which has been an improvement every election.

The Constitution created women representatives’ seats in the National Assembly. Women have been appointed to the Cabinet, parastatal and departmental heads, heads of private sector boards and professional associations among many other areas in the society.

From1952, when Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Movement was registered, their journey into leadership has been steady. It has awakened the national consciousness as a society to create an enabling environment to give them more opportunities.

Women's empowerment

We have entrenched gender issues in legislation, policies, budgets and institutional framework, mainstreamed gender in public and private life, established affirmative action programs, availed resources, and set gender quotas in various sectors geared towards women's empowerment.

However, we are ranked by the United Nations Development Programme Gender Development Index based on 2018 data at 110th. We should improve this ranking by giving equal opportunities for gender parity across politics, economy and society.

A gender pay gap persists and a recent study showed that the proportion of women in senior management positions was dismal. Deliberate efforts to give women with children economic opportunities would also be a good starting point in improving the ranking.

Globally, three in every four hours of unpaid work are done by women. Pressure on this is expected to grow as the world’s population ages since it’s women who do most of the unpaid work to cater for the elderly.