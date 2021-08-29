Need to unlock full potential of our women 

Women leaders

From left: Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Water and Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki during a get together of senior women leaders at the Panafric Hotel, Nairobi on April 29, 2021.

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • A gender pay gap persists and a recent study showed that the proportion of women in senior management positions was dismal.
  • Deliberate efforts to give women with children economic opportunities would also be a good starting point in improving the ranking.  

Kenyan women have made significant strides in recent years. As we prepare for elections, we should take a reflective moment as a society on how we should address various barriers to leadership women continue to face today and how to elevate more by drawing vital lessons from the milestones they have so far made. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.