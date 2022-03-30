Need to scale up women’s inclusion in the country’s aquaculture sector

Aquaculture has grown rapidly in the past decade to account for 15 per cent of Kenya’s total fish production. The fisheries and aquaculture sector contributes 0.8 per cent to gross domestic product, providing 500,000 direct jobs and supporting two million people indirectly.

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) says men and women are actively engaged in the enterprise. Although women are in all key nodes of the aquaculture value chain, their involvement — other than in processing, selling or marketing — is 32 per cent against men’s 68 per cent.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says women make 70 per cent of the people involved in aquaculture. They drive processing and marketing and farm nutrient-dense fish which contribute to better incomes and food security. But they often get little benefits due to gender disparities in the social, cultural and economic spheres .

Their invisibility and effects of ‘genderblind’ policies predispose them to discrimination and marginalisation. Most data collection systems don’t capture their contribution to employment, production and consumption in aquaculture. Policy agenda gives priority to the male-dominated production node.

There is ample empirical evidence of women’s disadvantages in access to aquaculture production resources, lack of control of the products of their labour, incomes from sales and their low representation in professional or community-based organisations. There’s also lack of access to financing for equipment or feed, training or extension programmes.

Discriminatory norms

Moreover, they face constraints associated with making key decisions regarding factors of production and mobility. Positive changes such as women groups’ aquaculture enterprises have hardly addressed constraints to improving production and productivity.

Men and women have different tasks and assets, skills, experience, knowledge and decision-making roles. Their complementary roles revolve around production, transport and marketing. Women contribution is significant, though most of their work goes unpaid.

Providing them with more access to factors of production and abolishing discriminatory norms on participation and benefits will increase aquaculture production, sustainable development and social wellbeing.

Were women to use the same resources as men on the land they farm, says FAO, agricultural output in developing countries would increase by 2.5-4 per cent, cutting undernourishment numbers by 12-17 per cent. That means for achieve holistic development, the link between gender equity and social and economic growth should be observed.

Gender-sensitive policies

Eliminating gender inequalities will have global economic benefits. Start with education, advocacy and communication and have sex-disaggregated data to inform the creation of gender-sensitive policies and programmes. Women will benefit from empowerment opportunities and initiatives, achieving the 40:30:30 gender participation goal.

Stakeholders should translate this approach into actual research and development practice by conducting a pilot study to understand gender dynamics and norms, and laying a foundation for the gender-transformative approach.

Up-scaling women’s contributions by recognising their knowledge, investing in labour-saving technologies in processing and marketing while training on the latest innovations, best practice and sustainable management of aquatic resources are key.

Aquaculture is a capital-intensive enterprise, and most women lack the capital to invest. Women should gain full access to government funds such as the Women Enterprise Fund and Youth Development Enterprise Fund to support aquaculture ventures.

Lastly, women and men should work together to explore and care for aquatic resources. Eliminating inequalities will ensure different behaviours, aspirations and needs are considered, valued and favoured equally, leading to better nutrition and food security.