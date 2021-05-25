Need to regulate digital lenders

The manner in which Kenya has leveraged on new technologies to deepen financial inclusion and enhance service delivery is very impressive. But this technology has frequently gravitated towards predatory practices by some rogue players because of the poor sector’s regulation. The government has on many occasions expressed great desire to rein in the sector but has failed to put in place measures commensurate with how it is rapidly evolving.

Although the conventional banking sector has made remarkable progress on embracing M-banking services, which have made financial transactions efficient and convenient, there has been an emergence of other rogue platforms, which are not under the radar of any regulatory authorities leading to unfair practices as they seek to serve desperate and unbanked Kenyans.

Reports rank Kenya second to only South Africa in Africa amongst the countries with the highest levels of financial technology. Significance of this sector as an important cog of economic prosperity is demonstrated by its enormous growth. Between 2006 and 2019, financial inclusion in Kenya increased from 26 per cent to 84 per cent, largely attributed to mobile phone penetration and money transactions.

A Bill tabled in Parliament last month by Home Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga is a good starting point. But there’s also a need to create powerful mechanisms of vigilance. The new technology requires a tech-savvy regulatory regime that can track what is going on in the sector in real time to protect those seeking support or those the lenders seek to reach. The Bill seeks to push out rogue players amid concerns of unethical practices such as money laundering, illegal mining of private data and shaming of borrowers who default on loans.

Financial inclusion

Digital lenders will play under the same rules as commercial banks, including having to seek the CBK’s nod for new products and pricing that includes loan charges and putting a ceiling on non-performing loans at not more than twice the defaulted amount. The regulator will have to vet the management of digital loan providers, signalling a requirement to have a local office.

Kenyans of all walks of life now have access to financial products through their mobile phones. However, most of these transactions are conducted to the whims of the shadowy operatives that set the rules of the game that are not accountable to anyone leading to annualized interest rates that can go as high as 500 percent.

Kenya has already built a reputation as a pioneer of financial inclusion through its early adoption of a mobile money system that enables people to transfer cash and make payments on cell phones without a bank account, which must be safeguarded if it is to serve as a model to those seeking to take this route.