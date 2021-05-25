Need to regulate digital lenders

Digital lenders

Kenyans of all walks of life now have access to financial products through their mobile phones.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • Reports rank Kenya second to only South Africa in Africa amongst the countries with the highest levels of financial technology.
  • A Bill tabled in Parliament last month seeks to push out rogue players amid concerns of unethical practices.

The manner in which Kenya has leveraged on new technologies to deepen financial inclusion and enhance service delivery is very impressive. But this technology has frequently gravitated towards predatory practices by some rogue players because of the poor sector’s regulation. The government has on many occasions expressed great desire to rein in the sector but has failed to put in place measures commensurate with how it is rapidly evolving. 

