Need to probe ‘kidnap’ of polemic Somali scholar

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad who went missing on September 8 from Nairobi’s city centre.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Hashim Ngoma

Scholar in international relations

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad went missing on September 8 from Nairobi’s city centre. Somali politicians and Muslim human rights activists called for investigations. Security agencies vowed to trace the consultant.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.